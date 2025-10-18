Free Nnamdi Kanu’ Protest: Us Warns Citizens Of Possible Violence

The United States embassy has issued a security advisory to American citizens ahead of the “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now” protest scheduled for Monday, October 20, in Abuja. Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in June 2021.

Omoyele Sowore, an activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, had announced that a protest march to the presidential villa, on Kanu’s continued detention, will hold on October 20. The protest is expected to take place around Eagle Square and the Central Business District. In a statement on Friday, the embassy said there might be potential roadblocks, traffic congestion, and confrontations between police and demonstrators that could escalate into violence during the protest.

The embassy advised US citizens to avoid the protest areas and limit movement throughout Abuja on the day of the demonstration. The US embassy also recommended that children remain home from school and domestic staff who commute from outside Abuja stay off the roads. “Citizens are urged to exercise caution, avoid crowds, monitor local media for updates, and stay aware of their surroundings.

“The Embassy recommends children in Abuja stay home from school and domestic staff that travel from outside of Abuja to stay home as well. Actions to Take: Avoid areas where protests are taking place. “Avoid crowds. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. “Be aware of your surroundings.

Keep a low profile. Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification. Stay alert, including at shopping centers, movie theaters, and places of worship,” the statement read.