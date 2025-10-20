Free Nnamdi Kanu Protest Has Killed Tribalism – Ex-Ohanaeze VP

The immediate past Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has described the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest as the end of tribalism in Nigeria.

This is coming as all markets, banks and offices were shut down in Anambra State in solidarity for the protest across the country.

The major markets, such as Onitsha main market, Awka market, Nnewi market, among others, had their shops closed while traders got engaged in happy hours at nearby bars and eateries.

According to Ogene, while speaking with this reporter, the protest is being led by other Nigerians who are not Igbos of the South East, adding that it is symbolic as it has brought to an end the issues that have to do with tribal sentiments.

“This is not an Igbo protest it is a global protest and as you can see the person leading the protest Sowore is not an Igbo man ”

“Whether he is released or not, Nigerians have spoken because you can see that it is a National issue, and I think it is a way of killing tribalism in this country”

Okeke noted that the protest is just about Nnamdi Kanu, but other issues that have been affecting the socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

“This protest is not only dealing with the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but also other issues about Nigeria and ethnic killing ethnicity”

“Every Nigerian wants a united Nigeria where everybody will have equal rights and no second-class citizen, as Sowore said ”

“So a lot of things are involved in this protest, which is aimed at addressing issues that affect Nigerians ”

“Nigerians have spoken and they are talking about equity, justice and fairness, so it is not an Igbo affair”, he said.