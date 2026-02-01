Free Meters: Why Affordable Tariffs, Steady Power Mean More to Nigerians

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI synthesises the stand-off between the government and Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies over ‘free’ meters, concluding that the power sector challenges, which Nigerians are suffering go beyond free meters.

When Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, declared that every electricity consumer would receive a smart prepaid meter free of charge, the announcement landed with the force of a political thunderclap. In a country where estimated billing has long symbolised regulatory failure and consumer exploitation, the promise sounded like overdue justice.

“No Nigerian should pay for a meter again,” Adelabu said during an inspection of power facilities in Lagos, warning that any distribution company (DisCo) or installer caught charging customers would face prosecution and sanctions.

The directive, he stressed, carried the authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. Yet, weeks after the declaration, the controversy it triggered has revealed a deeper truth about Nigeria’s electricity crisis; meters alone will not fix it. For millions of households and businesses, the real pain points are not just opaque billing but electricity that is unaffordable when it comes and unreliable when it doesn’t.

The current stand-off between government and DisCos has therefore evolved into something far more consequential than a dispute over hardware. It is a referendum on the economics of Nigeria’s power market and the credibility of its reform agenda.

Political promise meets market reality

On the surface, the case for free meters appears unassailable. Estimated billing charging customers based on assumptions rather than actual consumption has distorted trust and encouraged inefficiency for more than a decade.

Consumer advocates argue, with justification, that meters are basic infrastructure, not luxury goods. But beneath the moral clarity lies a stubborn commercial reality. Smart prepaid meters are capital-intensive assets. Industry figures drawn from manufacturers, installers, and regulatory filings suggest that procuring and installing a single meter costs between N70,000 and N150,000, depending on specifications, logistics, and ICT integration.

With more than five million customers still unmetered, closing Nigeria’s metering gap requires between N400 billion and N700 billion in upfront capital. No serious electricity market can pretend that such sums simply disappear because of a political declaration.

“These are long-life assets,” says Engr. Farouk Yusuf, former Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria. “Somebody must finance them, and somebody must recover the cost. If you ignore that, you are only postponing the problem.”

The unresolved issue is therefore not whether consumers should pay upfront most experts agree they should not but who ultimately carries the cost and how it is reflected in tariffs, subsidies, or public finance.

DisCos Push Back: Risk without recovery

The reaction from Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies was swift and defiant. Through their umbrella body, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), they rejected the directive as an unfunded mandate imposed on private firms already operating under severe financial stress.

“DisCos are not government agencies,” says ANED Executive Director, Sunday Oduntan. “We operate under licences as private businesses. If government wants meters to be free, it must clearly state how the cost will be recovered.”

Their resistance is rooted in a broader grievance that has festered since privatisation in 2013. Although the sector was sold to private investors on the promise of cost reflective tariffs and regulatory independence, political considerations have consistently capped electricity prices below economic reality Inflation, foreign exchange volatility, rising generation costs, and persistent technical and commercial losses have compounded the problem.

Industry estimates put the sector’s cumulative revenue shortfall at several trillion of Naira. In this context, DisCos argue that being compelled to absorb hundreds of billions of Naira in additional capital expenditure without a recovery mechanism could push some operators into insolvency.

From an investor’s standpoint, the fear is precedent. If government can unilaterally impose large obligations without compensation, what other commercial assumptions might be revised overnight? “Capital markets respond to predictability,” warns energy lawyer, Ayo Akinlaja. “Policy shocks raise the risk premium not just for one segment but for the entire sector.”

Privatisation’s lingering contradictions

The intensity of the current confrontation cannot be understood without revisiting the unresolved contradictions of Nigeria’s power privatisation. The 2013 reforms were designed to replace state inefficiency with private capital and market discipline.

Instead, the sector evolved into a hybrid system: private ownership constrained by political pricing and regulatory forbearance. Tariffs remain only partially cost-reflective, while government subsidies—often delayed or incomplete—attempt to bridge the gap.

Estimated billing emerged in this environment not merely as a technical flaw but as a financial coping mechanism. It allowed DisCos to stabilise cash flow despite weak metering coverage, even as it transferred inefficiency and opacity to consumers.

Former Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Chairman Dr. Sam Amadi, describes it as a systemic failure. “Estimated billing is not just unfair; it is a distortion that props up a broken market,” he says.

“It delays the hard decisions that reform requires.” Ending estimated billing is therefore essential—but doing so without fixing the underlying economics risks creating new distortions.

Government’s View: Reform with political teeth

Inside government, patience with DisCos has worn thin. Officials argue that operators have enjoyed regulatory leniency for years without delivering commensurate improvements in service or metering coverage. They point to underutilised allocations under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme and delays in deployment under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

In their telling, meters were available; urgency was not. Adelabu’s combative rhetoric reflects a broader shift under President Tinubu; a willingness to confront entrenched interests, even at the cost of friction. Estimated billing is politically toxic, and eliminating it offers tangible reform dividends to households already battered by inflation and subsidy removals.

For the presidency, the free-meter directive is as much about restoring public trust as it is about sector efficiency. It signals that the state is prepared to side openly with consumers against private monopolies.

Manufacturers and the promise of scale

Interestingly, meter manufacturers have emerged as unexpected allies of the policy. Companies such as Mojec International, Holley, and Meron argue that local production capacity and economies of scale now make rapid metering feasible.

Mojec’s Managing Director, Engr. Armstrong Akintunde, says his firm has installed close to 150,000 meters at no cost to consumers, supported by digital registration tools and streamlined logistics. “Metering is no longer a technological challenge,” Akintunde says.

“It is a financing and coordination challenge.” Analysts, however, note a critical asymmetry in the value chain. Manufacturers are typically paid upfront or protected by guarantees. DisCos, by contrast, sit at the most exposed end, absorbing uncertainties related to collection efficiency, theft, and regulatory risk. “Manufacturers price certainty into contracts,” explains Dr. Yemi Oke, an energy finance specialist. “DisCos absorb uncertainty.”

The regulatory tightrope

Caught between political authority and market logic, NERC has trodden cautiously. While reaffirming that estimated billing must end and that DisCos are obligated to meter customers, the regulator has avoided fully endorsing the political framing of “free” meters.

Former NERC Commissioner, Mrs. Yetunde Akinloye, describes the situation as a classic regulatory dilemma. “Regulation works best when policy and economics align,” she says. “If they diverge, enforcement becomes a battleground.” Ambiguity, she adds, increases financing costs and delays capital deployment outcomes that ultimately harm consumers.

What consumers really need

For households and businesses, the metering debate often misses the forest for the trees. A meter only measures consumption; it does not guarantee supply or affordability. Across Nigeria, consumers routinely report paying N25,000 to N40,000 monthly for erratic electricity, while still relying heavily on generators.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, unreliable power remains a binding constraint on productivity, pricing, and employment. “Meters are not charity,” says Ene Obi, Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria. “But neither are they a silver bullet. People need electricity that is steady and priced within their means.”

Energy economists echo this sentiment. Without tariffs that reflect costs balanced by targeted subsidies for vulnerable households investment will stall. Without improved supply, metering simply makes scarcity more transparent.

Beyond Meters: The real reform agenda

Most experts agree that metering is necessary but insufficient. Sustainable reform requires a broader reset of incentives across the electricity value chain.

Key elements include transparent meterfinancing mechanisms, cost-reflective tariffs with social protection, enforceable performance contracts, and greater decentralisation that allows states and regions to develop tailored power solutions.

Former Power Minister, Babatunde Fashola, once summarised the dilemma succinctly: inefficiency cannot be subsidised indefinitely, but consumers must be protected. Energy analyst, Dr. Tinu Adejuyigbe, is blunter. “Privatisation without accountability becomes rent extraction,” she says. “But populism without economics collapses markets.”

A signal to Investors and to Nigerians

For domestic and foreign investors, the meter dispute is a signal event. It reveals how Nigeria manages the tension between political mandates and commercial logic. If government articulates a credible financing framework—through budgetary support, securitisation, or tariff-backed recovery confidence may improve.

If not, risk premiums will rise, capital will hesitate, and supply constraints will persist. “This is a moment of truth,” says a Lagosbased infrastructure fund manager. “Markets are watching how the rules are enforced.” For Nigerians, the stakes are more immediate.

What they ultimately need is not just free meters, but electricity that is affordable, reliable, and predictable—power that supports productivity rather than taxing it.

The real cost of “free”

The free smart meter directive has become a proxy battle over Nigeria’s reform credibility. It asks whether the country can confront structural problems honestly, rather than papering them over with politically attractive gestures.

Will the state absorb the cost transparently? Will DisCos be compelled to comply within a coherent economic framework? Or will the policy quietly morph into another compromise that leaves underlying issues unresolved? As one senior sector insider puts it: “This is not really about meters.

It is about whether Nigeria is ready to pay intelligently and fairly for the power system it wants.” Until affordable tariffs and steady supply join meters at the centre of reform, the electricity crisis will remain measured not in kilowatthours, but in broken trust.