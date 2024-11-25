Free Medical Outreach Left Many Hospitalized In Abia

Share

Prof. Ogbonnaya Uche, Commissioner for Health Abia State, has warned the citizens of the state to be extremely careful with unqualified people moving around the state in the name of free medical outreach.

New Telegraph reports that serious medical conditions broke out in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area, with many persons hospitalized, after receiving drugs from a group that came for free medical outreach.

The Commissioner said that his attention has been drawn to unauthorized delivery of healthcare services and distribution of drugs to the public by uncertified persons under the guise of a free medical mission in Abiriba.

Uche said that preliminary reports show medications distributed during this outreach may have caused adverse drug reactions among unsuspecting recipients.

He said that identified victims of these untoward medical events are currently receiving medical attention at designated public health facilities within the state.

The Commissioner said that the state’s dedicated healthcare personnel are working assiduously to stabilize and treat affected people.

The Abia State Ministry of Health is deeply concerned by the dire consequences and high risk posed by unauthorized healthcare activities.

He warned the public to be cautious of individuals and groups organizing unapproved healthcare events, stressing that medical missions without authorization from the office of the Commissioner for Health Abia State are unlawful.

Uche warned that all those who conduct such illegal activities that put the Health of Abia citizens and residents in jeopardy shall be made to face the full wrath of the law

He said that the government prioritizes the healthcare and safety of Abia people, stressing that public-spirited individuals, philanthropists and intending sponsors of healthcare wallets and free health services who wish to partner with the state are hereby encouraged to approach and get approval through written permission from the office of the Commissioner of Health before conducting such services.

Uche said that getting approval will ensure that such activities meet established safety standards and protocols that safeguard and promote the health of our citizens.

He reiterated that all intended medical missions without official approval from the Ministry of Health are hereby declared illegal and prohibited by the Government of Abia State.

Uche urged the members of the public to report any unauthorized or illegal healthcare activity near them to the Ministry of Health through this special official complaint number; 08188520261.

