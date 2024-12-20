Free Kaduna-Abuja Train Ride Enables Thuggery – Sani 

Share

Former Senator and public commentator, Shehu Sani, has expressed concerns over the Federal Government’s free train service between Kaduna and Abuja during the Yuletide season.

Speaking in a post via his X handle Sani criticized the initiative for enabling thuggery, adding that it has been mismanaged and overrun by thugs who have taken advantage of the opportunity without genuine travel needs.

“The FG Kaduna-Abuja free train ride is a good gesture that has not helped those travelling for Christmas but provided an opportunity for thugs to take over the station and the train seats, just travelling to and from Abuja without purpose,” Sani posted.

The free train service launched as part of the Federal Government’s transportation palliatives for the festive season, was intended to ease the travel burden on Nigerians celebrating Christmas and New Year.

However, Sani’s remarks highlight potential lapses in the implementation and management of the initiative.

Reports from passengers corroborate Sani’s concerns, with claims of overcrowding, lack of proper identification checks, and the occupation of seats by individuals not travelling for legitimate purposes.

These issues have left genuine travellers stranded or unable to benefit from the initiative.

Sani’s critique points to the need for improved coordination and stricter measures to ensure that such programs reach their intended beneficiaries.

Observers are also calling on the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and relevant authorities to address the situation promptly to prevent further misuse of the service.

While the free train service is commendable as a goodwill gesture, its current challenges highlight the importance of effective planning and enforcement in public initiatives.

