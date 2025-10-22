Free Genotype Screening For Makoko Children, Others Brings Hope Against Sickle Cell

…as Dufil Prima Foods, SCFN drive awareness

In Makoko, Lagos’ famous floating slum, where families struggle with poverty and access to basic healthcare, over 300 children and residents received a gift that could change their lives forever—a free genotype screening.

On Thursday, September 25, Adekunle Anglican Primary School in Makoko came alive with the sound of children’s laughter and the hum of health workers’ equipment. The event was part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by Dufil Prima Foods Plc., makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, in partnership with the Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria (SCFN).

The project, tagged The Makoko Health Intervention Project, is more than a one-off screening exercise. It is a transformative health intervention that combines grassroots education, medical screening, and long-term support for families. Its goal is simple but powerful: break the cycle of ignorance surrounding Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in one of Nigeria’s most underserved communities.

A burden carried by many

Nigeria bears the highest global burden of Sickle Cell Disease, with over 150,000 babies born annually with the condition. According to SCFN, more than 40 per cent of Nigerians carry the AS genotype, many unaware of their status until it is too late.

This ignorance fuels the cycle of children being born with the SS genotype, condemned to a life of pain crises, hospital admissions, and in many cases, early death. For Makoko, where healthcare access is limited, the risk is even higher.

“This initiative is about breaking the cycle of ignorance by raising awareness and improving access to care,” said Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods. “As a brand deeply rooted in Nigerian communities, we believe our role goes beyond food. Supporting sickle cell advocacy means we are saving lives, giving hope, and building healthier futures,” he added.

Why corporate support matters

For Dufil Prima Foods, this partnership is not a token gesture but a deliberate investment in public health. Ashiwaju explained that the company has worked with SCFN in the past, but felt the need to bring the campaign directly into communities like Makoko, where awareness is lowest. “We know sickle cell is not just a medical issue; it’s a social one too.

People make life-altering decisions—like marriage—without knowing their genotype. By providing resources, partnering with experts like SCFN, and taking this message to the grassroots, we are making sure that people are informed and empowered,” he said. This intervention, he stressed, is not just about today’s children. It is about future generations who will no longer be born into avoidable suffering.

Beyond Screening: Counselling and hope

At the event, children were not only screened but also counselled alongside their parents. Health workers explained what each genotype means, the importance of making informed marital choices, and lifestyle recommendations for those with the sickle cell trait or condition.

Mr. Tosin Oluwagbemi-Jacob, Senior Programmes and Fundraising Officer at SCFN emphasised that awareness is the first step to reducing Nigeria’s sickle cell burden. “Nigeria has the highest prevalence in the world. But there is hope.

Today, we have bone marrow transplants happening right here in Nigeria. We have stroke prevention programmes for children, free drug administration for patients, and even prenatal diagnosis services. What we want to do is ensure that families know their status early and can make decisions that save lives,” he explained. He added that SCFN’s outreach goes beyond Makoko.

The foundation conducts sensitisation at the Orientation Camps of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), universities, and rural communities nationwide. But this collaboration with Dufil brings unique strength: it combines corporate resources with medical expertise to reach vulnerable populations.

Why it matters for Makoko

Makoko’s residents, many of whom are fisher folk and petty traders, often live hand-to-mouth and cannot afford routine hospital visits. For them, the opportunity to know their genotype status at no cost is life-changing. Health workers from primary healthcare centres around Makoko were also trained during the programme, ensuring sustainability of the intervention.

By equipping local health workers with knowledge and resources, the programme extends its impact beyond the day’s event. Mrs Adetoun, a mother of three whose children were screened, expressed gratitude: “I never knew my own genotype until I married. Nobody told me. Today, I am happy my children will not make the same mistake. This is a blessing for us.”

Broader benefits

For Nigeria, initiatives like this represent a crucial step toward tackling a public health crisis that drains families emotionally, financially, and socially. Each year, thousands of children with sickle cell disease drop out of school due to ill health, while parents spend scarce income on hospital bills.

By promoting awareness, screening, and counselling, programmes like the Makoko Health Intervention Project reduce future health burdens, enabling more children to live healthy, productive lives. As Mr. Oluwagbemi-Jacob put it: “When people know their genotype status, they make better choices. That alone can reduce new cases of sickle cell drastically. And for those already living with the condition, we want them to know there is hope. They can live full lives.”

A Model for CSR in Nigeria

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) often takes the form of donations or short-term charity drives. But what Dufil and SCFN have demonstrated in Makoko is a sustainable model—one that invests in health, knowledge, and community empowerment. It is a reminder that businesses thrive best in healthy societies, and that giving back is not just charity, but an investment in the future.

The way forward

As the screening exercise wrapped up, the children of Makoko returned to their classrooms with more than just their test results. They carried hope—the hope that they would grow up to make informed choices, avoid preventable suffering, and live healthier lives. For Dufil Prima Foods and the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, this is just the beginning. The vision is to replicate the project across other underserved communities in Lagos and, eventually, nationwide.

In a country where sickle cell disease continues to claim young lives, every test, every counselling session, and every awareness campaign is a step toward rewriting the narrative. And for Makoko, the message was clear: health, hope, and the power of knowledge have finally reached their shores.