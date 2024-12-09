Free Float Requirement: Champion Breweries To Issue 1,579bn Ordinary Shares

Share

To meet the Nigerian Exchange free float requirement, the board and management of Champion Breweries Plc has received shareholder approval to issue additional 1,579,058,099 ordinary shares to investing public.

Free float, also known as public float, refers to the number of shares that are available for trading on the exchange and are not restricted to insiders.

The NGX may suspend trading in a company’s securities if it doesn’t meet the free float requirements within the stipulated timeframe. And the medium scale brewery firm has fallen deficient in its free float necessitating shareholders’ endorsement to regularise the free float deficit.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has different free float requirements for companies listing on its Premium Board and Main Board.

For Premium Board equity, the company must meet either have a minimum free float of 20 per cent of its issued share capital or a free float share value of at least N40 billion on the date the Exchange receives its application.

Foe firms on the Main Board, they must have a minimum free float of 20 per cent of its issued share capital, a minimum of 300 shareholders holding the shares and a free float share value of at least N20 billion.

To meet these requirements and enable expansion plans, Champion Breweries is set to raise N20billion in funding via bond issuances.

In a disclosure filing informing the NGX Group of the resolutions passed at the company’s recently concluded extraordinary general meeting, the also stated that the approved issuance of up to 1,579,058,099 ordinary shares to meet the Nigerian Exchange Limited free float requirement is expected to improve market liquidity, fund key infrastructure projects, expand production capacity, and enhance operational efficiency.

According to the statement, the firm will also launch N15 billion bond programme and a N5 billion series 1 bond issuance through a dedicated funding vehicle.

According to the brewer, these bonds will provide the financial foundation for the company’s long-term growth and operational stability. Champion Breweries Chairman, Imo-Abasi Jacob, described the approvals as transformative.

Share

Please follow and like us: