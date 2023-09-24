Free Education: Soludo To Save Mission Schools As Mass Withdrawal Hits Private Schools

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra is not o factor in the effects of the free education declared on pubic schools in the area.

This is coming as parents are guidance have started withdrawing their wards from Mission and Private schools less than three days after the governor announced free education to public schools in the state from nursery to JSS 3.

The reasons are that most Private and Mission Schools charge high tuition fees a development that parents saw as a rip-off on their savings.

So far three private schools and it’s Mission counterparts were said to have lost about thirty per cent of their students and pupils due to the declaration of Free education in the area

Soludo disclosed this at a Maas at St Patrick’s Catholic Church Awka in celebration of the 63rd Independent anniversary celebration of the country.

The Governor advocated that the children of the poor should have the same opportunities as the children of the rich and that they should be offered the opportunity to take their rightful place in the society.

“The children of the poor cannot attend the schools built by the church, but we are determined in Anambra for it to be a liveable and compassionate society and we are going to break the dynasty of poverty in the state.

“Next week, we have a special package and some kind of grants to encourage mission schools but we are deliberately focused on the government’s primary responsibility of giving children of the poor in public schools the best quality education.

“We are trying to help the children of the poor who are left behind. We are on our road to a liveable and prosperous homeland, having the children of the poor attending the same school as children of the rich, taught by the same teachers and have the chance to make progress in life and contribute to the development of society. This is the kind of society we envision,” he said.

The Governor advised the congregation to beware of fake news which enemies of the government create on media to cause fear and panic in the state.

Earlier in a homily, the Presiding Priest, Rev. Fr. Charles Ndubuisi, sees Nigeria as sick and broken by corruption, and in dire need of healing.

Rev. Fr. Ndubuisi, however, chose to celebrate the hope that one day the country will get it right and will take its place of pride as a giant in Africa.

He expressed his belief in Governor Soludo who he said has demonstrated commitment to the vision of building a liveable and prosperous homeland, assuring that the church will keep supporting the Governor with his vision.