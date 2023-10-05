FRC to Hold Stakeholders’ Dialogue With Banks, Others

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has said it will be holding a stakeholders’ dialogue on implementing sections of the Fiscal Responsibility Act that relate to lending by banks to governments and public institutions in the federation.

The event to be held in Lagos this weekend will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders including banking Institutions, government representatives, economists, academics and experts in fiscal governance, statement issued by Bede Anyanwu, Head of Strategic Communications, at the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, said.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 (FRA), which is Nigeria’s foremost legal framework for the promotion, monitoring and enforcement of fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of public finances, stipulates that lending by banks to governments or their agencies in contravention of certain provisions of the Act shall be unlawful.

Hence, the Commission aims at using the Stakeholder Dialogue to refresh the attention of stakeholders to this provision of the Act and to engender stakeholder agreement on ways to enhance compliance, and thereby improve the nation’s debt management practices.