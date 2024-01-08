FRC publishes exposure draft on Not-for-Profit Governance Code 2023

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) has published the exposure draft on its corporate governance code for the Notfor-Profit Sector of the country’s economy. According to a statement on the FRC’s website, “the document, to be called Nigeria Not-for-Profit Governance Code (NNFPGC), is now in the Exposure Draft (ED) phase of the FRC statutory regulatory document development stage.” The statement said that a Code of Corporate Governance was important as it “will elevate public trust and confidence in the not-forprofit sector, particularly among citizens, beneficiaries of these organisations, donors, volunteers and other key stakeholders, particularly among donors, volunteers, and other key stakeholders.” It requested all interested person(s), group(s), association(s) and organisation(s) to provide documented comments and feedback on the Code to the FRC, on or before Monday, February 5, 2024.

The statement partly reads: “The Not-For-Profit sector in Nigeria has been actively engaged in charitable causes and philanthropy through corporate social responsibility programmes. Through the years, charity has progressed from individual charitable acts of helping the poor to more organised philanthropic and charitable activities. “Not-For-Profit-Organisations (NFPOs) are increasingly used by individuals and notable personalities and families, religious leaders, and philanthropists who primarily use foundations and other non-profit forms to contribute their resources to addressing social problems. These problems include alleviating poverty, provision of free education and healthcare, as well as philanthropic activities among others. These organisations are significant tools for enhancing the growth and development of the economy through leveraging financial and human resources and fostering leadership values in the citizenry.

“Urged on by humanitarian concerns over either glaring poverty and neglect, or economic mismanagement by the leaders of some countries, certain donors (through individual and philanthropic activities, multilateral grants and aid) have made significant donations directly to relevant organisations in the hope that it would engender greater mission fulfilment, donor value, beneficiary satisfaction and trust. “A Code of Corporate Governance will elevate public trust and confidence in the not-forprofit sector, particularly among citizens, beneficiaries of these organisations, donors, volunteers and other key stakeholders, particularly among donors, volunteers, and other key stakeholders.