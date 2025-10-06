FRC Pledges Technical Support To LGs To Strengthen Transparency, Accountability

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to entrenching fiscal discipline and promoting prudent financial management at the grassroots by offering technical support to local governments across Nigeria.

This assurance was given by the Deputy Director, Policy and Standards Directorate, Mr. Ado Hassan, who represented the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Victor Muruako, at a capacity-building workshop organized for Local Government Areas in Adamawa State. The event was held at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State, according to a statement by the Commission.

Hassan emphasized that the Commission remains resolute in ensuring that funds released to local governments are managed transparently and accountably in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007. He explained that extending technical guidance to local councils will not only guarantee compliance with the Act but also strengthen their capacity to deliver quality services to citizens.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Commission remains committed to working with subnational governments, particularly at the local level, to entrench fiscal discipline and promote the effective utilization of resources for sustainable development,” he noted.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders, including government institutions, academia, and civil society organizations, reflecting a multi-stakeholder approach to strengthening governance at the local government level.

Agencies and organizations that made technical presentations at the event included the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

A major highlight of the workshop was the presentation of the Local Government Accountability Framework (LGAF) for Local Governments in Nigeria, delivered by Dr. Umar Yakubu, Executive Director of the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW). He explained that the framework is designed to serve as a practical guide for local governments to strengthen accountability mechanisms, ensure efficient use of public funds, and build citizens’ confidence in governance.

By bringing together multiple oversight institutions, the workshop underscored the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in deepening transparency and accountability at the grassroots.

The initiative aligns with the FRC’s broader strategy to build capacity for effective public financial management across all tiers of government, thereby advancing Nigeria’s quest for sustainable development.