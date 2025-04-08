FRC Lifts Suspension On Auditing Firm

Share

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has lifted the three-month suspension it imposed on Mr. Abel A. Onyeke’s (Partner at Nexia Agbo Abel & Co) an audit engagement firm.

The Council lifted the ban following a thorough and rigorous quality review conducted by it which invalidated concerns that prompted Mr. Onyeke’s temporary suspension.

An FRC suspension notice signed by Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rabiu Olo – wo dated March 20, 2025 states thus:” Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria is pleased to announce that the investigation into Mr. Abel A. Onyeke’s audit engagements has been concluded.

Following a thorough quality review of the firm and its engagements, it has been determined that the issues which led to Mr. Onyeke’s suspension were not pervasive in other audit engagements reviewed by our team, and all identified concerns have been satisfactorily resolved”.

“As a result, the Council hereby lifts the three-month suspension imposed on Mr. Abel A. Onyeke, as communicated in our letter dated May 28, 2024. This decision restores all rights and privileges associated with his registration with the Council”.

Responding to the FRC’ lifting of suspension in a statement , Mr. Alexan – der Kofi Peddler, Managing Partner, Nexia Agbo Abel & Co said, the review process by FRC showed that all identified issues had been satisfactorily addressed, and neither Mr. Onyeke nor Nexia Agbo Abel & Co. faced any penalties as a result.

“It is pertinent to note that the suspension was a proactive measure aimed at allowing for a focused and impartial evaluation of Mr. Onyeke’s audit engagements.

The FRC’s favorable announcement on March 20, 2025, not only reinstates Mr. Onyeke but also underscores our firm’s unwavering commitment to upholding excellence and transparency in the auditing profession.

“In light of the recent developments, we are excited about the new opportunities ahead. Our strategic growth plan is set to expand our services both locally and globally, with a specific focus on technology and sustainability.”

