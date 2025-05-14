FRC Grants Public Sector Agencies One-Year Waiver On Submission Of ICFR

Share

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) has granted a one-year waiver to public sector agencies on the submission of the Management Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) with independent attestation, originally due with their 2024 Audited Financial Statements (AFS).

According to a press release, the move follows the “Council’s assessment that many government agencies are not fully prepared to comply with the ICFR requirements by the original deadline.

As a result, affected agencies are now required to submit their ICFR Reports alongside their 2025 AFS in 2026.”

“With the one-year waiver granted, all government agencies are hereby required to submit their 2025 audited financial statements, together with the Internal Control Over Financial Reporting, to the council in 2026,” the statement added.

Noting that the FRC, in 2022, issued guidance on Section 7(2f) of the FRC Act 2011 as amended, the statement said that the purpose of the guidance is to enable all Public Interested Entities as defined by the FRC Act 2011, as amended, to comply with the specific requirements on the Management report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) with independent attestation.

