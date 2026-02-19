FRC, EFCC Sign MoU for Enforcement Of Fiscal Act

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have formalised a strategic partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening enforcement of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007 and enhancing inter-agency collaboration in promoting fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

The MoU was signed at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja during a high-level meeting between the leadership and management teams of both institutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako, Esq., underscored the longstanding collaboration between the two agencies, noting that the relationship dates back to his tenure as Secretary and later Acting Chairman of the Commission till now.

He emphasised the need to institutionalise the partnership to effectively bridge operational gaps in the enforcement of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, particularly in areas where fiscal infractions intersect with economic and financial crimes.

“This MoU represents a critical step toward eliminating corrupt practices across government institutions. By working closely with the EFCC, we are reinforcing our mandate and strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal governance framework,” Muruako stated.

Development of a template for calculating Operating Surplus, currently under review to align with evolving fiscal realities; physical verification of Federal Government projects to ensure value for money; and ongoing improvements in staff welfare and institutional capacity.

Muruako also noted challenges faced by the Commission, including pending efforts to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and the need for improved office accommodation to support operational efficiency. He expressed appreciation to the EFCC for providing office accommodation and appealed for additional support to address space constraints.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, commended the FRC’s work in advancing fiscal discipline and assured of the EFCC’s readiness to deepen collaboration within the framework of its statutory mandate.

He reiterated the EFCC’s role in combating money laundering, procurement violations, abuse in public office, and improper disposal of public assets, stressing the importance of inter-agency intelligence sharing.

“The EFCC remains committed to working with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to ensure that Nigeria is free from corrupt practices. We encourage the FRC to bring to our attention any matter that falls within our investigative purview,” Olukoyede stated.

The MoU outlines a structured framework for cooperation in the following areas: Training and Capacity Building: EFCC may provide training opportunities for FRC personnel in financial analysis, forensic investigation principles, digital record preservation, and financial crimes awareness programmes.

Operational Cooperation: FRC may refer matters disclosing elements of economic and financial crimes to EFCC, which retains full discretion to determine investigative actions in line with its statutory mandate.

Information Sharing: Both agencies will exchange relevant information while maintaining strict confidentiality and adherence to legal and operational safeguards.

Institutional Coordination: Each party will designate a Liaison Officer not below the rank of Deputy Director to oversee implementation and periodic review of joint activities.

The MoU expressly affirms that it does not create overlapping statutory mandates or impose financial obligations on either party. Both institutions will continue to operate independently within their respective enabling laws.

The Memorandum was signed on behalf of the EFCC by Mr. Mohammed Hassan Hammajoda, Secretary to the Commission, and Mr. Michael Nzekwe, Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman.

On behalf of the FRC, the signatories were Victor Muruako, Esq., the Executive Chairman, and Barrister Charles Chukwuemeka Abana, Director, Legal Investigation and Enforcement.

Barrister Charles Chukwuemeka Abana has been designated as the FRC Liaison Officer for the implementation of the MoU.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s institutional efforts to strengthen fiscal discipline, enforce revenue remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and combat financial misconduct in public administration.

By aligning oversight, enforcement support, and capacity development, both Commissions reaffirm their shared commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and responsible public financial management in Nigeria.