FRC Contributes Over N1trn To Federal Coffers Annually – Muruako

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has in recent years, made significant strides in enhancing the independent revenue of the Federal Government, contributing over N1 trillion to the treasury annually.

The Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Muruako, who disclosed this at a “Service Wide Strategic Training on Enhancing Public Revenue and Expenditure Management,” said the remarkable growth was achieved through the collaborative efforts with the Finance Committees in the two Houses of the National Assembly.

Addressing Senior officials of the Federal Government at the training,

organized by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and the Africa Development Study Centre (ADSC), Muruako noted that Independent Revenue, which was previously not considered a significant revenue source, has now become a veritable contributor to the Federal Government’s annual revenue in recent years.

“We achieved this by working with MDAs like yours to improve remittances of Operating Surplus and Internally Generated Revenue, guided by FRC’s Operating Surplus Template and extant regulations.

“The people seated here today as participants, are the ones that interfaced with our Commission and sister agencies to make this improvement happen. We are grateful,” he said.

Muruako reminded the participants of their responsibility to ensure that the management of the Federal Government’s finances aligns with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and other relevant regulations.

He also urged them to ensure that the Federal Government’s budget is planned and executed in a timely, efficient, and effective manner, with a focus on achieving the expected outcomes and impacts.

“Your continued vigilance and dedication to compliance are therefore essential. I urge all persons and institutions involved in Nigeria’s public finance management to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability, ensuring that your work fully aligns with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“We are committed to fostering a culture of fiscal responsibility and sustainability in the public sector, as well as enhancing the quality and efficiency of public service delivery,” he said.

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission is a statutory body established by the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007, with the mandate to promote and enforce the nation’s economic objectives, ensure prudent management of the nation’s resources, and secure greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations.

“The Commission also diligently oversees and enforces regulations, boundaries, and responsibilities placed upon the public sector, particularly those managing the Federal Government’s public finance system.