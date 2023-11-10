FRC Commends Tinubu On Strengthening Fra, 2007

The Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Barrister Victor Muruako, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts in strengthening the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007. Barrister Muruako stated this during an interactive session of the Senate Committee on Finance at the National Assembly.

“Fiscal Responsibility Commission is a creation of Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 with the vision to promote transparent and accountable government financial framework for Nigeria,” FRC statement quoted him as saying. The core mandate of ensuring revenue-raising policies, resource allocation decisions and debt management decisions are undertaken in a prudent, transparent and timely fashion, he said.

He expressed his happiness that the government of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu had taken a bold step to strengthen the financial regulatory institutions for better results. He acknowledged the efforts of Mr. President for coming up with the Presidential committee to strengthen the FRA, 2007 by way of amendment because part of the challenges of the Commission is that the Act has about 57 offences but without punishment to ensure that the Act is not violated.

As part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, there are lots of improvements in those mechanisms that will make the foundation stronger and better for national appropriation going by the way the MTEF is being discussed this time unlike what it used to be in the past.