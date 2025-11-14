FRC Calls For Fiscal Discipline, Accountability In Public Finance

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has called for fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria’s public finance system.

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Victor Muruako harped on the necessity for upholding accountability at an external validation workshop for the draft strategic plan (2025–2028) held yesterday in Abuja.

The event brought together a wide array of stakeholders from across the federation, served as a critical platform for evaluating, refining, and strengthening the Commission’s strategic framework for the next four years.

Represented by Dr. Chris Uwadoka, Special Adviser to the Chairman, he expressed deep appreciation to the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme Phase II, International IDEA, and the European Union (EU) for their sustained partnership and support throughout the development of the Commission’s draft strategic plan.

He described their collaboration as “a clear demonstration of shared commitment to building a transparent, accountable, and fiscally responsible Nigeria.”

“This workshop is not merely a procedural step; it is a strategic milestone,” Dr. Uwadoka said.

“Today, we subject our draft vision, mission, strategic pillars, and performance framework to igorous external scrutiny.

We do this not out of obligation, but out of conviction that a robust, inclusive, and validated strategy is the bedrock of sustainable institutional impact,” he added.

The Special Adviser noted that the strategic plan represented the Commission’s renewed drive to institutionalize best practices in fiscal governance, align its operations with global standards, and strengthen inter-agency collaboration in achieving fiscal sustainability.