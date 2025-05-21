FRC, BudgiT To Collaborate On Capital Budget Implementation

Share

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has expressed its readiness to partner with BudgiT, a civic organization that promotes transparency and accountability in public finance, to enhance transparency in Nigeria’s capital budget implementation.

This was revealed during a strategic meeting held at the Commission’s headquarters, where a delegation from BudgiT formally presented the finalized copy of its Capital Projects Monitoring Manual which is a Practical Guide and Framework for Tracking National and Subnational Projects in Nigeria to the FRC.

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss key public finance management policy recommendations and explore areas of alignment and collaboration between both organizations, Deputy Director, Head of strategic Communications unit, Bede Ogueri Anyanwu said in.a statement.

Representing the Executive Chairman of FRC, Victor Muruako, Esq., the Director of Administration and Human Resources Directorate, Alhaji Muhammed Zailani, expressed the Commission’s enthusiasm for the collaboration.

He emphasized FRC’s ongoing efforts to promote fiscal discipline and transparency, particularly through public sensitization campaigns targeting Nigerian youths and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

“As part of our mandate under the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, we are engaging the youth to raise awareness about fiscal governance,” Zailani noted.

He further advocated for more capacity-building initiatives within the Commission, including workshops focused on data visualization and the use of infographics.

“Infographics are now one of the most effective ways to communicate information quickly and clearly through digital platforms” he stated.

In his remarks, the leader of the BudgiT delegation and Stakeholder Manager, Mr. Andrew Oaikhena, outlined the purpose of the visit, which included the official presentation of the policy manual and discussions on challenges Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) face in preparing and executing capital budgets.

Oaikhena highlighted BudgiT’s ongoing collaborations with anti-corruption agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). “With the commencement of this collaboration with FRC, we aim to ensure that only appropriate items are included in capital budgets,” he said.

He also referenced a recent comment made by the FRC Chairman, Victor Muruako, at a programme organized by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, where Muruako underscored the FRC’s central role in promoting good governance. Commending the Commission’s dedication, Oaikhena expressed optimism about the potential impact of the partnership.

The event concluded with the formal presentation of the hard copy of the monitoring manual, marking a significant step toward institutional synergy in the fight against corruption and the promotion of fiscal responsibility in Nigeria.

