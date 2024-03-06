Fraudulent Concessions: Reps Summon Blue Economy, Transport Ministers

The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited the Ministers of Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and his Transport counterpart, Senator Saidu Alkali for the alleged fraudulent concession of critical port infrastructure.

Chairman of the House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Hon. Ibrahim Hamisu (APC, Kaduna) disclosed this at a meeting with the seaport terminal operators in Abuja.

He expressed dismay with the failure of heads of key agencies in the two ministries to attend the meeting saying they play significant roles in the concessions of the seaport terminals.

Other agencies whose chief executives have been summoned include the Managing Director (MD), of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko and the Director General (DG) Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) and the Director General, of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Michael Ohiani.

Addressing stakeholders at the meeting, Hon. Hamisu said “We invited you to this meeting today to discuss how best to address this prolonged renewal process because of the need to attract investments into our critical port infrastructure which is one of the major focuses of this administration.

“From the brief we received from affected parties and MDA’s (Ministries, Departments and Agencies) involved in the process, we understand that as of today what is outstanding in concluding the process that started over 5 years ago is the execution of the negotiated Supplementary Agreements for the respective Terminals.

“That is why we invited all stakeholders to see how we can work together to quickly address this concern in the mutual and national interest”.

After the meeting, Hon. Hamisu told journalists that there was a need to find out why the companies listed were still operating without renewal of the concession.

“Some seaport terminals were given out on concession and five of them have expired. Some are from Lagos and some are from Port Harcourt. They were trying to see that their approvals were renewed in 2021. Somewhere, this renewal was not granted to them, but they have been operating since then. So we deemed it fit to cross-check and find out what the problem is.

“So we decided to invite them, and all the stakeholders like the Ministry of Blue Economy, ICRC, BPP, and the Ministry of Transport. After inviting them here today, unfortunately, only the seaport terminal operators are here.

“We have discussed with them and have given one week period within which the Minister of Blue Economy, MD NPA, BPP and ICRC should appear before this committee on 12th of March by 10 am, so we discuss with them, we see where the problem is and we take action so that we bring this lasting solution to the problem.

“They have been invited but only one of them gave a reason for not coming because they are out of the country. But the rest did not give any reason for not coming”.