Fraud: We Secured 4,111 Convictions, Biggest Asset Recovery In 2024-EFCC

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it secured a record-breaking 4,111 convictions in 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this information is based on the EFCC’s 2024 statistical report, made available to journalists yesterday.

The record marks EFCC’s highest number of convictions and the largest single-year asset recovery in the agency’s history since its establishment in 2003.

The report said the antigraft agency received 15,724 petitions and investigated 12,928 cases across all zonal directorates in Nigeria. Of these, 5,083 cases were filed before various courts.

The statistics revealed that advance fee fraud, money laundering, and cybercrime were the most prevalent offences.

It said the high volume of cases was attributed to rising unemployment, the quest for quick wealth among youths, a large informal economy, and weak regulatory frameworks.

The report stated that the 4,111 secured convictions were recorded across 15 states, including the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

While the Lagos Zone had the highest number of convictions at 685, followed by Enugu with 516, Maiduguri recorded the lowest number of convictions at 95.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

