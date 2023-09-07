Fraud: Stricter Regulation Advocated For Nigeria’s Fintech Ecosystem

A fintech expert, Kevwe Onokerhoraye, has noted that the regulation of the financial technology industry must be stricter, going by the way many fintech firms expose their customers to cyber frauds. There have been concerns over the rate at which Nigerians’ data are being breached by financial technology (Fintech) firms, giving cybercriminals the opportunity to defraud unexpected Nigerians.

One of the major threats is the exposure of their customers’ data on social media in an attempt to recoup their loans. A common practice is where a loan app posts data including the picture of their customer to all the contacts on their phone, claiming such a customer is defaulting in paying back the loan.

The regulatory agencies have warned against this, however, many of the fintech firms who engage in the act refused to abide by the government’s directives due to weak the regulatory framework. The financial landscape in Nigeria is evolving as the new generation of financial technology firms is developing solutions designed to increase the accessibility of credit.

These solutions leverage technology to assess creditworthiness in innovative ways, such as analysing transaction data from mobile money platforms or using alternative forms of collateral. However, the various challenges posed by the firms which are mostly borne by their customers may threaten the industry growth of the industry. Apart from regulation, Onokerhoraye, who noted that the evolution in the financial sector represented a significant opportunity for small businesses, said there must be proper education for the customers and especially the businesses.

“By leveraging these new sources of credit, businesses can overcome traditional barriers to finance and unlock new growth opportunities. However, businesses must approach this opportunity with a clear understanding of their financial capacity and a plan for how they will use and repay the borrowed funds,” he said.

Onokerhoraye, who is the Head of Product Strategy at OnePipe, said: “Another critical aspect of a healthy approach to credit is financial education. Small business owners must understand the terms and conditions associated with the credit they access. This understanding allows them to make informed decisions and avoid potential pitfalls.

Financial education can also help businesses understand the wider financial landscape, including the range of credit options available to them and how to compare these options effectively. “Credit can also be a tool for resilience. In times of uncertainty, such as during a pandemic or economic down- turn, access to credit can help businesses weather the storm.

It can provide the necessary funds to keep operations running, pay employees, and even pivot the business model to adapt to changing market conditions. This kind of flexibility can be crucial for survival in challenging times. “However, the right approach to credit is not just about individual businesses; it’s about building a more inclusive and resilient financial system that benefits everyone.

By democratizing access to credit and promoting responsible borrowing, we can empower businesses to grow, innovate, and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria. This Evolution brings us closer to a future where every business, no matter how small, has the financial tools it needs to thrive. Thus, adopting the right approach to credit is not just about enhancing the growth of an individual business, it’s about contributing to the growth and resilience of the entire economy.

Meanwhile, he urged the Federal Government to put up strict regulations to reduce the emerging challenges facing the industry. Also, the Country Manager of Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said the fintech firms should be subjected to the sanctions spelled out for the CEOs of MDAs and business organisations by the new Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023. According to him, if there is no penalty, the fintech ecosystem may become a danger zone.