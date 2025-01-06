Fraud: SEC Plans Aggressive Clampdown On Ponzi Schemes

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared 2025 a pivotal year in its mission to safeguard investors and promote economic growth.

With a renewed commitment to eliminating ponzi and pyramid schemes, the Commission is looking to fostering a more robust and transparent capital market.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director General of the SEC, outlined the Commission’s ambitious agenda in a New Year address to the capital market community.

He emphasised the dual mandate of regulation and market development, positioning these priorities as integral to Nigeria’s economic advancement. “Our top priority in 2025 is to seamlessly integrate the Nigerian capital market into the broader economy,” Dr. Agama stated.

“Enforcement will remain the backbone of effective regulation as we intensify efforts to root out market malpractice and hold offenders accountable.

By modernising our investigative processes, we aim to decisively address insider trading and other unethical practices that erode market fairness,” he added.

Dr. Agama also highlighted the importance of transparency in boosting investor confidence.

He announced plans to introduce measures ensuring greater visibility in securities transactions, alongside enhancing the efficiency of the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) for swift dispute resolution.

A cornerstone of the SEC’s 2025 agenda is the development of the commodities market, which Dr. Agama described as critical to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“Nigeria is an agrarian nation with immense potential in the commodities sector,” he said, adding that “by strengthening the legal and regulatory frameworks, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem for both soft and hard commodities, leveraging our comparative advantage to drive sustainable growth.”

