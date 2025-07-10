‘Fraud Isn’t The Only Option’, Kenzy Urges Nigerian Youth

In today’s Nigeria, where economic challenges weigh heavily on daily life and opportunities often seem reserved for the privileged few, the conversation about survival has become more urgent than ever.

For Ezike Uche Kelvin, better known by his stage name Kenzy, that conversation isn’t abstract it’s personal.

Having navigated the uphill path of building a creative career from scratch, he now uses his voice to challenge a growing narrative among young Nigerians: that fraud, or “Yahoo Yahoo,” is the only viable way out.

Kenzy is part of a generation that witnessed the internet transform from novelty to necessity.

Platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook were once places for lighthearted amusement, but they’ve become lifelines sources of income, exposure, and purpose for thousands of young Nigerians.

And for Kenzy, they represent something even deeper: proof that legitimacy still holds power.

“I didn’t start with much,” he says. “No connections. No equipment. Just my phone and my ideas. But I kept going. I failed more times than I can count.

“I’ve had content that didn’t work, that nobody saw. But each time, I got better. Slowly, things began to shift.”

Today, Kenzy has built a loyal audience, grown his presence across platforms, and earned his place in the evolving world of Nollywood.

“But more than the numbers or recognition, what he values most is the peace of mind that comes with knowing he built something real and legal. That sense of integrity, he believes, is a wealth too few young people talk about.

“There’s a kind of freedom that comes with honest work,” he says. “You sleep peacefully. You walk freely. You don’t live in fear.”

Still, Kenzy acknowledges that the pull of cybercrime is strong, especially in an environment where jobs are scarce and desperation is widespread.

“The glamorization of fast money, luxury lifestyles, and the myth that “everyone is doing it” only fuels the pressure. But he urges young people to look beyond the surface.

“What people don’t see is the anxiety. The danger. The short shelf life. Fraud doesn’t give you freedom it traps you. And it takes so much energy to maintain that lie.”

Kenzy’s message is not one of moral superiority, but of shared struggle. He doesn’t pretend that the road to legitimate success is easy. But he insists it’s possible. And more importantly, sustainable.

He points out that many of the same traits needed to succeed in cybercrime research, creativity, persistence, emotional manipulation can be redirected toward constructive goals.

“The internet, he says, has opened doors that didn’t exist a decade ago. From content creation to copywriting, digital design to tutoring, there are now multiple paths to earning that don’t involve compromising one’s integrity.

“You don’t need to be perfect. You just need to be consistent. You don’t need a fancy camera to start. Use your phone. Use your voice. Use your story.”

Kenzy’s career didn’t explode overnight. There was no viral shortcut. But through steady effort and self belief, he turned small skits into a growing digital presence, which eventually paved the way for opportunities in mainstream entertainment.

“His journey isn’t just a personal victory it’s a counter narrative. A challenge to the idea that success must be quick, flashy, or dishonest.

“We need to redefine what it means to ‘blow,’” he says. “It’s not just about money. It’s about meaning. It’s about growth. It’s about knowing you didn’t lose yourself in the process.”

As fraud continues to lure young minds with promises of instant wealth, Kenzy’s story offers an alternative one rooted in resilience, not shortcuts.

“It’s a reminder that even in the face of hardship, integrity is still an option. That building something from the ground up may take longer, but it builds a stronger foundation.

To a generation faced with difficult choices, Ezike Uche Kelvin is not offering easy answers. He’s offering a lived example.

“And a challenge: to choose creativity over crime. Process over pressure. Peace over fear.

“We are more than what this system has reduced us to,” he says. “Let’s build futures we don’t have to run from.”