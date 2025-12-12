Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Peace Corps Commandant, Finance Director

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Dickson Akon, and the Corps’ Director of Finance, Omolola Aminat Ahmed, over an alleged N60 million fraud.

The duo were arraigned on Thursday, December 11, 2025, before Justice H.B. Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, on a two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and misappropriation.

According to the EFCC, the defendants conspired in 2024 to illegally convert funds allocated for the supply of Peace Corps badges.

One of the charges alleges that they dishonestly diverted N46 million out of the N60 million released for the project.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Following their plea, prosecution counsel Khalid Sanusi requested a trial date. Justice Yusuf subsequently adjourned the case to February 25, 2026, for commencement of trial.

The court granted each defendant bail in the sum of N5 million, with one surety in like sum. The sureties are required to be reputable individuals residing in Abuja.