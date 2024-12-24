Share

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State has dismissed an application filed by the defence counsel seeking a stay of proceedings in the ongoing trial of seven suspects accused of defrauding Dr and Dr (Mrs.) Lateef Oladimeji Bello of £1 million.

Presided over by Justice R.A. Oshodi, the suspects allegedly deceived the victims by claiming the money was for spiritual prayers aimed at cleansing their families.

The defendants Morufu Adewale (a.k.a Gbegunleri Adelana), Abayomi Alaka (a.k.a. Dauda Usman Alashe), Omitogun Ajayi, Ajisegiri Abiodun, Taiwo Ahmed, Raufu Raheem, and Sanlabiu Teslim were initially arraigned by the EFCC in 2022 on multiple charges, including conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.

The fraudulent activities reportedly occurred between May and September 2018, during which the defendants allegedly collected both £1 million and ₦175 million from the victims, promising to refund the money after the rituals.

The case had earlier been presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo before being reassigned to Justice Oshodi following Justice Taiwo’s retirement.

At a previous court session on September 23, 2024, the prosecution presented a video recording of the sixth defendant’s alleged confessional statement, which was admitted as evidence despite objections from the defence team.

The defence argued against the admissibility of the video but was overruled by the court.

During Thursday’s sitting, the defence team led by Tunde Ojehomon, representing the fifth defendant, filed an application to stay proceedings pending the determination of a substantive suit.

Other defence counsel supported the motion, urging the court to address their pending applications.

However, Justice Oshodi dismissed the request, stating that the trial must proceed.

Following the dismissal, the prosecution sought and received permission to play the video of the sixth defendant’s confession in open court.

The video reportedly contains details of how the defendants orchestrated the fraudulent scheme and duped the victims.

The court has adjourned the case until January 6, 2025, for the continuation of trial, with the public closely monitoring developments in this high-profile case.

