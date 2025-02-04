Fraud Control: Banks Boost BVN Registration With Record 11.58m Customers

Share

To have an effective control over their customers’ transactions, Nigerian banks have issued a total of 11.58 million Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) within the last four years, spanning 2021 to 2024, New Telegraph’s findings has shown.

According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 63.48 million as at the end of last year compared with 51.90 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

This means that 11.58 million BVN enrolments were recorded in the fouryear period.

The BVN scheme was launched on February 14, 2014 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, NIBSS and the German firm, Dermalog, with the aim of capturing biometrics of all bank customers and giving each bank customer a unique 11-digit identity number (BVN) that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry.

A former Governor of the CBN, Lamido Sanusi, had said at the event that the BVN scheme would enable the apex bank to significantly reduce incidents of fraud and money laundering in the banking industry and also help accelerate financial inclusion by opening up opportunities for credit to millions of Nigerians who do not have a standard means of identification.

In October 2017, the CBN released a regulatory framework for BVN operations and Watch-list for the financial system.

It stated that the Watch-list comprises a database of bank customers identified by their BVNs, who have been involved in confirmed fraudulent activities in the Nigerian banking industry.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the latest NIBSS data shows that BVN enrolment rose from 51.90 million in 2021 to 56.90 million in 2022, 60.12 million in 2023 and 63.48 million in 2024.

Further analysis of the data shows that there was a significant increase in BVN enrolment in the first four months of 2024, following the circular which the CBN issued to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) Non-interest banks, Payment Service Banks, other financial institutions and mobile operators, on December 1, 2023, directing that all funded bank accounts or wallets, without BVN or National Identification Number (NIN) should be placed on “Post No Debit or Credit,” by April 1 2024.

Specifically, the regulator directed that, for all existing Tier 1 accounts/ wallets without BVN or NIN, any unfunded account or wallet, should be immediately placed on Post No Debit or Credit until a BVN or NIN is provided by the owners.

It also stated that with effect from March 1, 2024, all funded Tier 1 accounts/ wallets without BVN or NIN, should be placed on Post No Debit or Credit and that no further transactions should be permitted through such accounts/wallets.

It also directed that the BVN or NIN attached to or associated with all accounts/ wallets must be electronically validated by January 31, 2024, stating that “effective April 1, 2024, all funded accounts or wallets shall be placed on ‘Post No Debit or Credit,’ and no further transactions permitted.”

