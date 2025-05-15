Fraud Allegations: Coalition Urges EFCC To Arraign Ex-Chairman Bawa

Share

The Coalition of Activists Against Corruption in Nigeria (CAACIN) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately arraign its former Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, over multiple corruption allegations.

In a statement issued Thursday in Kaduna and signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Ahmed Aliyu, the group also urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to make public its investigation report following Bawa’s prolonged detention in 2023.

“It is inconceivable that a man of his status was held for five months without reason. The DSS must release the findings of their investigation. The EFCC and DSS were aware of numerous allegations against Bawa, and Nigerians deserve the truth. This matter must not be swept under the carpet,” the statement read in part.

CAACIN’s demand comes just three days after another group, the Citizens Forum for Transparency and Integrity (CFTI), accused Bawa of secretly working with opposition figures to undermine the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to CFTI, Bawa allegedly held meetings in London with key opposition leaders to discuss using his former EFCC contacts to target four serving ministers.

The coalition also questioned the continued retention of Bawa’s appointees in the EFCC, warning it could jeopardize the agency’s credibility and sabotage the Tinubu administration’s anti-corruption efforts.

“It makes no sense to retain those appointed by a man accused of embezzlement, bribery, and fraud. Keeping them within the system is like leaving the door open for further sabotage,” CAACIN stated.

The group insisted that the EFCC must not only prosecute Bawa but also purge the agency of his loyalists.

President Tinubu had suspended Bawa in June 2023, just two weeks into office, following growing concerns over his conduct. He was immediately arrested and detained by the DSS for 134 days, with no official explanation or report made public.

Over the years, Bawa has faced several allegations, including the misuse of $300,000 during a family pilgrimage to Mecca, exceeding his civil service earnings. He was also previously investigated by current EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, in 2019 over the alleged illegal sale of forfeited assets worth over N4.8 billion, though the Commission denied this in 2021.

In May 2023, former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, accused Bawa of demanding a $2 million bribe during a BBC Hausa interview.

“He knows what he asked for. I declined. If he leaves office, over 200 people will come forward with evidence of bribes,” Matawalle had claimed.

CAACIN concluded by demanding transparency and accountability, insisting that Bawa must face justice to restore public confidence in the nation’s anti-corruption institutions.

