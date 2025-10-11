Fraud Allegation: Yahaya Bello Will Emerge Stronger – Agbese

Hon. Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, has defended former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, asserting that he will emerge stronger from the ongoing money laundering allegations levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking on Friday outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Agbese stood in solidarity with Bello, describing the trial as a test of a patriot’s resilience rather than evidence of wrongdoing.

In an impassioned address to journalists and supporters gathered after Thursday’s court proceedings, the lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency described Bello as a leader of unblemished integrity.

“Yahaya Bello is one Nigerian who cannot and will never steal a dime from the public purse,” he declared emphatically. I have known Yahaya for over two decades, and I can vouch for his character as a patriot, a nationalist, and a man wholly dedicated to the progress of his people.

“This is not a trial of a corrupt politician; it is the trial of a patriot who left Lugard House [Kogi State Government House] poorer than he entered it, having poured his heart and resources into transforming Kogi State.”

Agbese emphasised the former governor’s selflessness and commitment to public service.

“In my over 20 years of knowing Yahaya Bello, I have seen a man who consistently placed the welfare of his people above personal gain,” he said.

“When he assumed office in 2016, Kogi was grappling with infrastructural decay, insecurity, and economic stagnation.

“Bello changed that narrative through bold reforms, youth empowerment programs, and massive investments in roads, healthcare, and education. He didn’t amass wealth for himself; instead, he left office with a leaner pocket but a richer legacy of service.

“Nigerians must recognise that what we are witnessing is a politically orchestrated attempt to tarnish the image of a man who dared to prioritise governance over personal enrichment.”

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to look beyond the EFCC’s allegations, which he described as “a smokescreen designed to distract from Bello’s transformative achievements.”

He highlighted Bello’s tenure as one marked by fiscal discipline and transparency. “Under Bello’s watch, Kogi State saw unprecedented development,” Agbese noted.

“From the construction of the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre to the establishment of the Kogi State University Teaching Hospital in Anyigba, Bello’s projects were tangible and people-centred. He introduced free education policies, empowered women and youths, and tackled insecurity head-on, making Kogi safer.

“These are not the actions of a man who loots public funds. I am confident that when the dust settles, Yahaya Bello will walk out of this trial not just vindicated but stronger, with his reputation as a patriot intact.”

Agbese also called on Nigerians to critically evaluate the motives behind the EFCC’s pursuit. “This case is less about accountability and more about settling political scores,” he asserted.

“Bello’s rising profile as a young, dynamic leader who delivered results made him a target for those who feel threatened by his influence.

“Nigerians should ask: why is a man who left office without a single personal mansion or offshore account being hounded? The answer lies in the politics of envy and vendetta. But truth is resilient, and Yahaya Bello’s truth will prevail.”

“Yahaya Bello represents the hope of a new generation of leaders who prioritise service over self,” Agbese concluded.

“This trial will only strengthen his resolve and amplify his voice as a champion of the people. Nigerians should stand with him, for in defending Bello, we defend the very idea of patriotic governance.”