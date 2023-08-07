Fraud Allegation: Mischief Makers On Prowl Against PAP

The Presidential Amnesty Programme ( PAP), on Monday, said the fraud allegation raised against the programme and its Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu ( rtd) was a figment of the imagination of mischief makers.

A statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Special Assistant on Media to PAP, Freston Akpor said the people behind the fraud allegations were known merchants of fake news.

Akpor urged the media and the public to disregard information emanating from a press conference held one Friday Iko urging anti-graft and related agencies to investigate the PAP over alleged corruption.

He said, “The monies mentioned are clearly a figment of the imagination of the newsmaker who intends to use the media to achieve malicious ends only known to him.

“The allegations are not only false but also baseless and a calculated attempt to commence another round of a smear campaign against the Interim Administrator and his dedicated management team by forces from within and outside the office.

“The PAP has conducted a background check on the purported newsmaker and has found no person of note with that name or identity.

” The media is therefore advised to be circumspect in allowing personalities bearing pseudonyms to use their platforms to broadcast or publish such mischief as they (media houses) could be in the crosshair of possible litigations”

” As a national security programme, the PAP under General Ndiomu has been ethical and above board in discharging its mandate of ensuring peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

“The PAP, therefore, wish to call on the security agencies to arrest those spreading falsehood to undermine the peace in the region.

“The PAP will also not hesitate to bring charges against those who employ such falsehood in order to defame the chief executive and hardworking staff of the Programme”, he added.