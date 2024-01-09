Fraud: Afenifere Queries N4bn Verification Contract By Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group has queried the N4 billion contract awarded by the Federal Government through the

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Also, the mainstream Yoruba group asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure a thorough investigation of the corruption allegations rocking the ministry and prosecuting those culpable in law court.

Afenifere in a statement by the National Organising Secretary on Tuesday, Otunba Kole Omololu said the group is ready to provide support to President Tinubu in his battle against corruption.

Pointedly, Afenifere said eradicating corruption is essential for creating an environment that promotes sustainable development, equal opportunities, and social justice for all Nigerians.

The group urged President Tinubu to reaffirm his dedication, along with his government, to the growth and advancement of Nigeria.

Omololu said as the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria, President Tinubu must show determination and resolve to address the critical issue of corruption, which has plagued our beloved country for too long.

His words “Corruption remains a significant barrier to our nation’s development and hampers our collective aspirations. We must confront this issue directly and foster a society where corruption has no room to thrive.

“We firmly believe that adopting a zero-tolerance approach to corruption is vital in achieving this goal. Given recent revelations regarding alleged corruption within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, we urge the President to initiate a thorough investigation into these allegations.”

Afenifere said it is crucial to meticulously examine every aspect of the ministry’s financial transactions to ensure

transparency and accountability.

The group called for a comprehensive investigation into the financial transactions associated with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as a forensic audit of the ministry and the companies involved in the excessively inflated consultancy’s verification fees.

Omololu said Afenifere raised concerns about the expenditure of almost 4 billion naira solely for verifying beneficiaries and questions how much money would be left to be disbursed to the verified beneficiaries from the limited resources of the country.

His words “We firmly believe that no one should be exempt from this investigation, as the government under President Tinubu’s leadership must set an example and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance.

“Furthermore, we emphasize the importance of conducting this investigation without any interference or bias, ensuring a fair and just process. The Nigerian people have entrusted President Tinubu with their confidence, and it is his responsibility to uphold that trust by demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability.”