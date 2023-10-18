New Telegraph

Frankie Jay Elevates Afrobeats With New Hit Single ‘Defender’

In the rhythmic masterpiece titled “Defender,” Frankie Jay emerges not merely as a singer but as a musical guardian, weaving a sonic shield that encapsulates the essence of Afrobeats.

The song serves as a powerful testament to his overarching mission: the elevation of the genre to unprecedented global heights.

“Defender” resonates with a magnetic energy that transcends borders, embodying Frankie Jay’s commitment to safeguarding and advancing Afrobeats on the international stage. The sonic elements of the track act as both a protective shield and a catapult, propelling the genre into uncharted territories.

Frankie Jay’s role as a musical guardian is underscored by the meticulous craftsmanship evident in every note and lyric. The song becomes more than a mere composition; it becomes a declaration of his dedication to the genre’s evolution.

With each beat, “Defender” stands tall as a beacon, drawing attention to Afrobeats’ richness and potential.

As the pulsating rhythms of “Defender” echo globally, Frankie Jay solidifies his position not just as an artist but as a visionary custodian of Afrobeats.

The track not only captivates the audience but also serves as a herald for the genre’s triumphant journey into unexplored territories, marking Frankie Jay as a true musical guardian.

