Echoes of Yuletide celebrations 2025 still linger across the land, with a number of leisure spots hosting patrons to exciting and fun filled time, as the New Year unfolds gradually.

One of the leisure homes visited during the Yuletide was Frankids located in FESTAC Town, Lagos. It is the first-ever neighbourhood family fair park in Nigeria. Opened officially on July 31,1993, one is amazed that 32 years on, the family amusement park is still very much alive, brimming with fun filled and leisure activities.

Attracting huge gatherings on a regular basis, especially on festive periods, as it was the case this past Yuletide celebration. But for the few cars parked within its immediate vicinity and few persons lolling around, you wouldn’t know that something is happening indoors until you finally approach the entrance to the park where you are greeted by children and their parents trying to make their way into the park.

The scenes that greet your sight as you finally make your way into the park, are quite different, as every available space in sight is filled with children and their parents, all in exciting and joyous mood, as they transit from one leisure spot to the next, exploring and harvesting rich fun and memorable moments.

It was indeed a family time for the people as most parents spent quality time with their children, who take turns to try their hands on the different amenities and leisure activities curated by the park under the watchful eyes of not only their parents but those of the facilities’ operators too, who took the children through the different rudiments and amenities available. The game hall attracted quite a number of the children in excited mood; moving from one game amenity to the other, in search of fun and new adventure.

Some of the amenities at the hall that held their attention included; naughty lion, vide game, mega game, craze taxi, grand prize star, and grabber, where some of the children were fortunate to cart away different sizes of toys. The carouser section was also an attraction for some of them just like the boat cruise section and mini car ride, mini coaster ride, mini terzain ride, sky wheel ride and train ride among others.

They also had a lot to eat and drink from the eatery section that offered different beverages and drinks, with ice cream, popcorn and snacks. It was quite a memorable and fun filled time for many of the children and their parents. Quite a number of them were first time visitors and from far flung areas outside FESTAC Town.

Some of the parents and children said they had an amazing and exciting time at the park, expressing delight over the facilities. They also commended the operators for their professionalism and the owner of the park for investing in the park, which they said is quite rich in facilities and ambiance as well as being a friendly and peaceful environment for parents and their children to relax and play together.

Madubuchi: Awesome experience

David Maduabuchi, aged 12, came with is family of seven. Although they are regular visitors to the park as they live at Ago Palace Way, however, each visit comes with a new and memorable experience for them. ‘‘I had a very awesome experience in this place. I played a lot of games,’’ he said.

Ogunlade: We had fun

Mrs Damilola Ogunlade, came with her family of 10, including some members of her extended family, who are visiting to celebrate the Christmas and New Year with her family, who lives in FESTA Town. It was their time first at the park, as they were referred to the park by someone in their neighourhood.

Visiting for the first time, she said they were not disappointed as they had an amazing and memorable time , with the children thoroughly fulfilled and enjoyed themselves. ‘‘We were referred here by someone,’’ she disclosed. ‘‘It has been fun and is worth the amount that we paid. We enjoyed ourselves.

Definitely, we are coming next time and will also refer others to visit,’’ she added. Speaking of their experience further, she said; ‘‘We had fun, the games were good and cool, it was affordable also and the children enjoyed themselves. Our money was not wasted.’’

Ganiyu: I enjoyed swimming

Abdullahi Ganiyu is one of the family members of Mrs Ogunlade. Among other games he played, he disclosed that swimming was most exciting for him as he enjoyed himself, spending quite a number of hours on the water playing with other children.

‘‘I enjoyed the swimming game because l liked it and spent a lot of time in the water. It is a good place; it is my first time here and will tell my friends about it. I will like to visit again,’’ he said.

Other services

Besides serving as a full-service neighbourhood family park, Frankids has also extended its tentacles to such area as promoting MICE. It has two fully furnished and equipped halls, fitted with the required amenities and service points for the delight of event planners.

One of the halls has capacity for over 150 while the second seats over 500 per- sons. You are guaranteed the best of amenities and professional services at Frankids. The atmosphere is a lovely and serene one, as anyone ensconced within the rich enclave, is shielded from the noisy crowd.

Excellent and professional touch

Frankids has over the years made quite an impression on the people as no one visiting the park for the first time would not be taken in by its rich ambiance, facilities and services that are dispensed with a tinge of professionalism and personal touch by the operators.

The culture of excellence and professional service delivery on display at the park had been made possible over the years by the park owner, Dr Franklin Adejuwon, who is a thoroughbred professional and expert in tourism and hospitality business.

He is a perfectionist, and abhors indolence, cheats and uncultured professionals. A former Minister of State for Agri- culture, and Tourism Commissioner, Lagos State. He also made an impact at the national tourism level as the head of the technical team that produced the first-ever Tourism Master Plan for Nigeria during the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

His passion for tourism over the years has not dimmed as he continues to offer his services in different capacities; both as investor and operator, showing the way as he has done with Frankids since its establishment in 1993.

He, alongside his amiable wife, has continued to refresh the park and ensure that it lives up to its billing; fitting it with standard and modern equipment available in the market for the benefit of their patrons and visitors, who have come to find the park a trusted home for relaxation and fun for the family