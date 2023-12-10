Frankfurt Put Five Past Bayern

Defending champions Bayern Munich slipped to their first Bundesliga defeat of the season as they were thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt. Omar Marmoush, Eric Ebimbe and Hugo Larsson put Eintracht 3-0 up after only 36 minutes at Deutsche Bank Park.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back before Ebimbe and Ansgar Knauff scored for Frankfurt. Second-placed Bayern are three points behind Bayern Leverkusen, who travel to third-placed VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. England captain Harry Kane, who played the full 90 minutes, failed to score for only the third time in 13 Bundesliga games this season. He has 18 goals from 13 league matches.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said his side “did not do anything we had set out to do”. Frankfurt had not won in their previous three league games, al- though they were the last team to score five goals against Bayern in the Bundesliga, a 5-1 win in 2019. “We were lacking intensity after not having played last week,” said Tuchel.

“It did not seem so in training but it certainly looked that way today. “The individual mistakes are too many and glaring.” Bayern, who have qualified for the Champions League last 16, play Manchester United in their final group game on Tuesday.