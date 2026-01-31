Bundesliga action this weekend promises intrigue and goals as Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Bayer Leverkusen in a clash of two inconsistent sides, while Bayern Munich travel north seeking a strong response against Hamburg following a rare domestic setback.

Eintracht Frankfurt return to Deutsche Bank Park under pressure after a 3–1 defeat to Hoffenheim extended a worrying run of form.

The Eagles have managed just one win in their last ten matches, and confidence appears fragile as defensive issues continue to haunt them.

Despite their struggles, Frankfurt tend to be more adventurous at home, where they have shown greater attacking intent but remain vulnerable at the back.

Conceding regularly has become a pattern, and most of their recent games have featured goals at both ends, setting the stage for an open contest.

Bayer Leverkusen arrive as the more stable side, even if consistency has eluded them at times this season.

Kasper Hjulmand’s team has shown enough resilience to stay competitive, though the absence of key defender Loic Balde weakens their back line.

With Frankfurt’s defence among the league’s most exposed, Leverkusen will fancy their chances of scoring, even if shutting out the hosts may prove difficult.

All signs point toward a high-tempo encounter, with a draw appearing a realistic outcome as both sides look capable of hurting — and conceding against — one another.

Elsewhere, Hamburg host Bayern Munich hoping to extend their unbeaten run, but history and form suggest a tough afternoon lies ahead.

HSV are unbeaten in five matches, though four of those have ended in draws, high- lighting a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Their home performances have been respectable, but injuries have thinned their defensive options, with Alexander Rossing Lelesiit unlikely to feature after picking up a knock in the derby against St. Pauli. Bayern, meanwhile, arrive wounded but dangerous after a shock 2–1 defeat to Augsburg.

That loss is expected to sharpen the focus of the champions, who have been flawless on the road this season.

Vincent Kompany’s side have combined ruthless attacking play with defensive discipline away from home, making them one of the most feared travelling teams in Europe.

The potential returns of Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich would further strengthen Bayern’s midfield control and attacking flow.