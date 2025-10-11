Frank Ekejija honoured for remarkable 40 years in Global Finance, Investment Strategy

Nigerian business consultant, and Investments strategist, Frank Ekejija has been recognized for his remarkable leadership and strategic role In global finance. Ekejija is also a finance executive whose career in investment strategy spans more than four decades in the business world.

His work covers multiple sectors, including venture capital, private capital, trade finance, real estate, wealth management, and mortgage banking. He is the Chief Executive Officer of NVC Fund Holding Trust and the Chairman of NVC Funds, where he is involved in developing investment policies, overseeing risk management, and guiding long-term corporate strategy.

Ekejija was born in Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria, and attended St. Malachi’s College. He began his professional career in 1979 with the Nigerian Customs Service, gaining experience in regulatory operations and trade processes. In 1981, he relocated to the United States to train as a pilot. Although initially pursuing aviation, he transitioned into business and finance, developing expertise in investment structures and fund management.

Over the course of his career, Ekejija has worked on the structuring of funding models for multinational corporations, institutional investors, and highnet-worth individuals.

His work has included the development of mortgage banking solutions for real estate projects, trade finance arrangements, and asset allocation strategies. His professional experience also includes asset-based lending, private wealth management, and operational consulting for businesses seeking to improve financial efficiency.

As Chairman of NVC Funds, Ekejija directs the firm’s investment strategy and development framework. In his role as CEO of the NVC Fund Holding Trust, he works with stakeholders to align corporate objectives with market trends and long-term sustainability goals.

Ekejija is a member of the Chairman’s Circle of the Oxford Club, an international network of investors and entrepreneurs, and a life member of the Cambridge Who’s Who in Business and Finance. In addition to his corporate work, he has been active in initiatives promoting economic empowerment, leadership development, and financial literacy.

As a pastor, he has also engaged in community development projects and charitable programs focused on education and entrepreneurship. His career is noted for combining financial management with governance oversight, and for his involvement in projects that seek to balance commercial returns with long-term economic growth.