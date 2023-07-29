Frank Edwards Awards Outstanding Scholars Of MTNF-MUSON Music Programme

Gospel artiste, Frank Edwards, gave out awards to four outstanding MTNF-MUSON School of Music graduates during the recent graduation ceremony held in Lagos. The awards were presented to Flora Fasan, Victor Sunday, Oluwarotimi Samuel, and Moyosore Adebanjo for most versatile female singer, best contemporary piano player, best in studio technology and best string player respectively.

Following the award presentation, the artist performed his 2022 hit single, Okaka, with Flora Fasan (awardee for the most versatile female singer) and the 2023 graduating set. He also highlighted his recent collaboration with the alumni of the MUSON School of Music and pledged to continue working with the school to showcase young talents in Nigeria.

The award-winning artiste, songwriter and founder of Rock- town Records, has produced several hit songs like Oghene Do, Okaka and You Too dey bless me.

Twenty-nine music scholars graduated from the MTNF-MUSON Diploma in Music scholarship programme at the two-day graduation event, which featured concert and ceremony to usher the music talents into the Nigerian music scene.

The MTNF- MUSON Scholars’ Diploma Programme was launched in 2006, and to date, the Foundation has fully funded over 400 music scholars to study at the prestigious Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) School of Music.