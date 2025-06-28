Frank Edoho Confirms End Of Second Marriage

Popular Nigerian TV host, Frank Edoho, has confirmed the end of his second marriage to Sandra Onyenuchenuya.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Tea With Tay’ podcast, Edoho revealed that he and his second wife have parted ways, despite making efforts in both marriages.

Edoho attributed his marital challenges to possibly not being naturally adept at marriage, suggesting that the two women he married weren’t his soul mates.

He explained that his love for his life is different from finding a soul mate, whom he described as someone who understands him intuitively.

He said, “Maybe I’m not good at marriage, I must confess. The two women I had been married to are not my soul mates. Love of your life is different from your soul mate. The love of your life is the person who comes to your mind when you think of love”.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Frank Edoho was married to Katherine Obiang from 2004 to 2011, with whom he had three children.

He married Sandra Onyenuchenuya in April 2014, and they have two children together.

Sandra also had a daughter from a previous relationship, who became Edoho’s stepdaughter.

