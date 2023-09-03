Francophone Africa: Independence by Other Means

In one of his most memorable speeches in 1962, US President John F. Kennedy famously said, “Those who make peaceful change impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” It would appear to be the case with the wave of military take-over of governments from elected Presidents across many Francophone countries, especially those in West and Central Africa.

After decades of independence that were merely superficial, their former colonial masters, France, has maintained a stranglehold on their economic and socio-political affairs, exploited their natural resources and turned their nations into wastelands that are only good enough as military outposts. Military incursion into the political affairs of African nations, we have been told severally, is an aberration; so is any act that contracts the democratic space anywhere.

But the fact is that in nearly every country where the military has struck in the past six years in Francophone Africa, it was a direct response to the unbearable rape of the people’s economic resources, the impoverishment of the populace by the same foreign power or the criminal manipulation of democratic elections to subvert the will of the people. The most recent one in Gabon last week is the 10th successful military coup in the subregion in the past six years alone. It brought the 56-year civilian dictatorship by the Bongo family to an inexorable end.

The inept leadership of President Ali Bongo, and his father before him, were propped up by the French authorities to supervise the pauperisation of the 2.3 million population in a nation so blessed with so much natural resources. Consistently, they had executed the civilian equivalent of coups by manipulating the electoral process to their advantage over the years, suppressing popular will using instruments of coercion made readily available to them.

The cookie started to crumble long before but military interventions against governments propped up by France have been more pronounced in West and Central Africa in the past three years. It started with the mutiny in Mali in August 2020 and the second coup d’etat of May 2021 which brought into power Colonel Assimi Goita. Guinea followed suit in September of the same year and in January 2022, it was the turn of Burkina Faso where the military first swept off President Christian Kaboré from office before another one in September 2022 brought in Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

A few weeks ago on July 26, 2023, President Mohamed Bazoum was replaced by General Abdourahamane Tchiani in Niger Republic and last week, the theatre shifted to Gabon where the Bongo dynasty has held sway for over half a century. In all situations, the overbearing control of France and the exploitative economic environment have been identified as the underlying reason, the justifier if you will, for the coups.

After nearly three centuries of their involvement in Africa, the French assimilation policy which was largely assumed to be a cultural change, facilitated the adoption of the former colonial subjects into a grand French empire. It has proved to be deeper than that as assimilation has fulfilled far more profound purposes, the most important of which is the unmitigated exploitation of Africa’s resources for the economic advancement of France. For the former colonies, the wave of independence in the 1960s were, to put it mildly, hollow victories.

The economy of their nations, down to their respective monetary policies, were being decided in Paris; even when the French abandoned the good old franc for the more global Euro, they still tied the Francophone Africa to the old order. Niger and the other Francophone countries in the Sahel have some of the largest mineral reserves in the world, from diamond, bauxite, uranium, gold, iron ore, tin, phosphates and gypsum. But like in most other cases, the resources always usually ended up in France.

In a Catch-22 situation for the people, the usually incompetent, corrupt and criminal leadership that were foisted on them, supported with every available instrument of coercion to whip recalcitrant nationalists into line. Today their people rank among the poorest the world over, bearing the brunt of wicked policies that enrich Europe at their expense. Idriss Deby was in Chad for all of 30 years, during which the huge French military base in N’Djamena with over 1,200 troops was established.

After he died in a shootout in the Northern battlefield in 2021, he was conveniently replaced by his son Mehamet. Omar Bongo was in Gabon for 42 years before Ali, his son, replaced him in 2009. The coup in the oil rich Gabon came on the heels of a widely criticised general election in which incumbent president Ali Bongo not only lost but manipulated the outcome to subvert the people’s will to declare he had won an undeserved third term.

When the military officers announced on Wednesday, they had sent the half-fit Bongo packing, the country of 2.3 million, roused to the streets in jubilation. The Francophone countries are, indeed, on a mission of national rebirth, asserting their independence that has existed only in name over the years.