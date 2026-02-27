Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru @ 51: Bequeathing Testimonies And Impact On Ebonyi People

Another February 25 is here, and it marks the 51st birthday anniversary of a rare personality and a man whose heart beats exude hope, welfare and development for Ebonyi State and her people; a man who has raised the bar of compassionate governance in Nigeria.

That man is the governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru. Born to the royal family of Ezeogo Nwifuru Nwamkpu of Oferekpe Agbaja in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State, the story of the growth and rise of homeboy Francis Nwifuru is a testimony of God’s grace. A firm believer in the dignity of labour, Francis grew from a bricklayer to a professional builder. He later studied law at the Ebonyi State University.

He veered into public service where he served as a two-term speaker of Ebonyi State legislature. He was elected governor of Ebonyi State in 2023 and still serves in that capacity. As a man who grew up in the state and knew their challenges Nwifuru was able to develope a working document and blueprint known as the Ebonyi people’s charter of needs. For the first time in the history of Ebonyi State, all government policies and programmes are derived from the verified needs of the people.

Through this people- centric approach to governance Governor Nwifuru has become a tremendous blessing to all Ebonyi people bequeathing a harvest of testimonies and impact across the state. For instance, he has ended all wars and reconciled all warring communities. These include the armed conflict between Ezza and Uffiom in Ohaukwu LGA; Echialike and Amana crisis in Ebonyi central senatorial district, as well as the century old Abaomege and Ishinkwo war. Governor Nwifuru is equally resettling the people displaced in the aftermath of the Ezillo and Ezza Ezillo war.

He has libralised political activities across the length and breadth of the state such that local government primaries are held seamlessly without squabbles and protests

Through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, traditional stool conflicts of over 70 autonomous communities were successfully resolved and their traditional institutions inaugurated.

Governor Nwifuru’s Ebonyi people’s charter of needs administration democratized town unions and moved them away from imposition, crisis, brigandage and crises. So today there is peace across Ebonyi State. To enhance the status of Ebonyi traditional rulers, the Nwifuru-Ebonyi People’s Charter of Needs administration has built modern duplexes for the 67 traditional rulers he met on the throne in May 2023.

To douse tension and ventilate leadership at the rural level, the governor created 15 new autonomous communities in different parts of the state, bringing the total number of communities in Ebonyi State to 155. Having achieved that, Governor Nwifuru started comprehensive developments across the state. To this end, he is developing Abakaliki town and touching even far flung communities outside the town.

This explains the numerous road, water, school and health projects that dot the entire landscape of Ebonyi State. These include the 23km Ezillo- Ezzaegu road; the 23.5km Stadium – Nwofe road; the 2 KM road project in 67 rural communities amongst others. Governor Nwifuru is constructing a three-storey overhead bridge in the state. He has established two new universities.

These are the ICT University, in Agbaja and the Ebonyi State University of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering at Onueke. Nwifuru is not just a builder of infrastructure: He builds men, hence he revived the postgraduate scholarship scheme involving local and oversea programmmes. Over 600 Ebonyi youths are in the United Kingdom studying. These include ordinary individuals who could not have dreamt of traveling overseas. Over 1, 000 students are undergoing their post-graduate programmes in Nigerian universities.

The health sector has received enormous boost under the Nwifuru administration. This includes consumables and cutting-edge medical equipment for general hospitals in the state and improved remunerations and service conditions for healthcare delivery workers.

The result is that general hospitals in Ebonyi State now carry out complex medical procedures hitherto sought in foreign hospitals. By this singular transformative effort, Governor Nwifuru is gradually ending medical tourism in Nigeria. The governor’s welfare package is top notch as he has continued to empower people by providing start up capitals for businesses and small scale enterprises.

Thirty nine model schools, three in each of the 13 local government areas are under construction. The administration has employed over two thousand primary and secondary school teachers to enhance education.

Governor Nwifuru paid arrears of gratuities that piled up since creation of the state, bonuses to civil servants and empowered youths to start agricultural businesses such that Ebonyi is the only state that did not experience the hunger strikes and demonstrations when others states were grappling with the menace in the wake of the petrol subsidy removal.

As things stand today, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is a blessing shared by all the people of Ebonyi State. The testimonies and impact of his administration are enthralling; and we join his teeming supporters to wish him many happy returns as he turns 51.