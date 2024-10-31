Francis Nnadi Assumes Duty As NSCDC Commandant In Ebonyi

Share

The Ebonyi State Commandant of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Francis Nnadi, on Thursday assumed duty as the 20th substantive helmsman of the Corp.

Nnadi took over from Willy Elijah, who has been redeployed to Enugu State.

Addressing officials of the Corp during the hand-over ceremony held at its State headquarters Abakaliki, Nnadi said his mandate was the protection of government infrastructure across the State.

He noted that his coming on board was a new dawn, that will assist the State Government in maintaining peace and security of the State.

“The Federal Government has given us the mandate, the protection of critical infrastructures, lives and property”

Nnadi commended the outgone Commandant for the numerous innovations he introduced in boosting the performance of the Corp in the State.

“I assure you that the innovations you put in place will not go down under my tenure”

The State Commandant stressed the need for synergy with other security agencies in tackling security challenges in the State .

“We will do tactical deployment of officers to flash points, work with other sister agencies”

He charged officers of the Corp to exhibit hard work in the discharge of their duties.

“I have come, I will hit the ground running with my team, we will stop at nothing to make Ebonyi State a safe place to all and sundry”

Earlier in a remark, the outgoing Commandant Mr Willy Elijah, solicited the support of officers to the new boss.l.

“I solicit that you extend the same level of loyalty, discipline to the new Commandant, be vigilant and show high level of patriotism”

Goodwill messages and encomium were poured to the outgoing Commandant Mr Willy Elijah, by serving officers of the Corp.

The event had in attendance Dr Celestine Ubomie, Dr Ukpai Irem and senior officials of the Corp among others.

