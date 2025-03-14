Francis Frontiers: A Political Phoenix Rises From Ebonyi’s Diversities For Nwifuru

Share

Two years ago, interests in the 2023 general elections created divisions among people of Ebonyi State.

From the sandy beaches of Oferekpe and the creeks of Ofenakpa, through the forest belt of Izhigbam and Ichele, the swamps and rocks of Nkalagu to the rocky and undulating Ishiagu, Edda and Unwana borders, the Ebonyi populace was fragmented into various persuasions based on one or all of tribal, economic and political affiliations.

Even within each of the tribes, trade unions or political parties in the state, members were deeply split among various aspirants and candidates.

The truth was that on May 29, 2023, Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru inherited a state which citizenry was deeply split into parallel units by diverse sentiments.

However, Nwifuru’s ‘People’s Charter of Needs’ Administration went to work demonstrating unique and practical commitment to the welfare of the people without regard to political, ideological or religious persuasions. For the first time in the history of Ebonyi State, all the policies and projects of the state government are derived from verified needs of the ordinary Ebonyi people.

Hence, Governor Nwifuru began with the empowerment of Ebonyi youths drawn from all local government areas, political parties, clans and religions. Bursary allowance was paid to all the 2024 law school students from the state without regard to party affiliations.

Nwifuru also offset the arrears of retirement benefits of Ebonyi civil servants which had piled up since the creation of the state in 1996. Other welfare programmes of the administration included the improvement of workers’ emoluments as well as their conditions of service.

The Ebonyi State University (EBSU) and other tertiary institutions owned by the state as well as the whole education sector received transformative boosts.

Overseas and local post-graduate scholarship programmes were revived with over 600 beneficiaries studying in various universities within and outside Nigeria. In each of the 13 council areas, three model schools are under construction, bringing the total to 39.

In the manner of the oilbean tree, Governor Nwifuru spread out his infrastructural and rural development projects which took off simultaneously in every part of the state.

In Ebonyi North, the Stadium – Nwofe Road, the Abakaliki municipal road network, the Oferekpe Agbaja internal roads, the Ngbo-Nigercem Road and the Vanco overhead bridge projects are ongoing.

In Ebonyi central, Igboji-Odumowo and other new roads are ongoing in Ikwo, the Ugo Chima Road is in progress in Ezza South, different parts of Ezza North cut off by water are being linked by Builder Nwifuru through internal unity bridges and link roads. Both the Ezzaegu-Ezillo and the Oriuzor-Onueke roads are progressing.

Approval has been given for the construction of the Ukwuachi-Oshiegbe road. In Ebonyi South, the Mater Misericordia Hospital Road is being celebrated. Road projects are going on in Ivo, Ohaozara, Edda and Onicha. Approval has also been given for the construction of Umeziokwu-Amankwor Road in Onicha LGA and Ezi Akani Road in Afikpo LGA.

Added to these are the two-kilometre rigidpavement roads in each of the 140 old communities of Ebonyi State as well as the legacy road projects of each of the 13 council chairmen. These amount to 306 kilometres of road domiciled in the rural communities of the state! It is instructive that in all these, Governor Nwifuru has not borrowed a dime.

A special aspect of the Nwifuru administration is his peace agenda for the state. Like one can see, the governor has been magnanimous in victory, refusing to mix politics with governance. He is extending leadership goodwill to all.

There is no doubt that Governor Nwifuru sees the human population of Ebonyi State as his constituency; and it does not matter to him that you voted for him or not

This has diminished post-election tension in the state opening the people’s eyes to the fact that Builder Nwifuru is a governor for all.

The athletic Ebonyi governor moved into the communities, reconciled royal stool conflicts and successfully inaugurated traditional rulers in 64 communities of the state. The governor took his peace drive to communal and intercommunal conflicts and wars.

With the progress in the demarcation of boundaries between Ishinkwo and Abaomege communities, permanent peace is returning to the area. The war between Ezza-Effium and Uffiom in Effium Community has absorbed the peace pill of Governor Nwifuru. With 159 prisoners granted amnesty and other arrangements in progress, hostilities are gradually giving way to peace in Effium.

Skirmishes between Amasiri and Oso Edda communities are being nipped in the bud by the governor. All these have earned Builder Nwifuru the moniker of the “St. Francis” of Ebonyi State! There is no doubt that Governor Nwifuru sees the human population of Ebonyi State as his constituency; and it does not matter to him that you voted for him or not.

Consequently, those who voted Governor Nwifuru into power in 2023 celebrate the profitability of the votes invested in him while those who did not support him in 2023 crave for the 2027 election window to give their block votes to him.

Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has become a common ground where Ebonyi people of different political and ideological persuasions meet.

This is the metamorphosis of a premier nongovernmental organisation known as ‘Francis Frontiers’. Led by a veteran political activist and three-time member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chris Usulor, this broadbased group which parades prime actors and movers of Ebonyi State can be described as the heartbeat of Ebonyi politics.

With an avowed commitment to good governance and social justice, Francis Frontiers, like a political phoenix, has risen from the ashes of Ebonyi political diversities to unite Ebonyi State for good governance and social justice and support Governor Francis Nwifuru to transform the state and set a positive agenda for posterity.

