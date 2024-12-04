Share

Nollywood actor, Francis Duru has penned a heartfelt tribute to his son, Ifeanyi on the occasion of his posthumous birthday, recounting his cherished memories.

New Telegraph recalls that the actor announced the passing of his son in August 2024 via an Instagram post.

However, Francis Duru recounted cherished memories of his late son, expressing how the entire family had eagerly looked forward to celebrating Ifeanyi’s birthday, only to have their joy tragically cut short by his passing.

He described his son’s passing as an irreplaceable loss, taking a poignant trip down memory lane to cherish unforgettable moments.

Duru’s Post Reads: “Francis.duru Nna…today, you were going to be 16.

“But the cold hands of death snatched you from us. You looked forward to this day and were so excited. We all looked forward to it…but life happened to you and you retired so early son.

“It has not been easy because you left a very big hole in our hearts. why you left and how you left still bothers us. It’s not been easy. No one can ever or will ever replace you hurts but God knows why.

“Your fond memories, they comfort us all, we miss you, your warm smiles, words of affirmation, miss your arms on my shoulder…the last mayonnaise is still I see your friends remaining.

“Since you left..the school bus hasn’t come again can’t remember when I last ate bread…such a big vacuum.. I see your friends…and the look in their eyes still asking what happened.

“Mummy weeps each day while I do mine in the dark. Fances and Soso all of us… grandma has your picture always….tnx for parenting you”.

