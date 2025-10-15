Francis Agemo Explores Ancestry, Legacy In Debut Solo Exhibition, Omemitonlee

The evocative power of ancestral memory and spiritual legacy takes centre stage as a solo exhibition by a Nigerian interdisciplinary artist, Francis Agemo, opens at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, in Lagos. Titled ‘Omemitonlee’, the two-week long exhibition, curated by Uche Obasi, features over 25 works, including sculptures, totems, engravings, and mixed-media pieces, created by Agemo over the past year.

Omemitonlee, an Egun word which means “ancestors and living legends integral to one’s existence,”explores the intersections of ancestry, spirituality, identity, and communal legacy.

The works honour the memory of those elders and figures whose influence endures long after they have passed, highlighting the indelible marks they leave on the collective memory.

As the Gallery notes in its statement, “Through a series of wood panel artworks and sculptures in the round, the artist explores the interconnected themes of community, love, memory, and the transition between life and what may lie beyond.

A central piece, ‘Mi Nape To Olọn’, serves as a sculptural contemplation on the time we are granted. It is deeply informed by a culture that holds communal bonds sacred, emphasising how our relationships forge the legacy we leave behind.”

This piece, like others in the exhibition, is a personal homage to departed loved ones and a quiet pondering on the continuity of connection.

With this exhibition, the artist hopes to revive a consciousness in each viewer: that our time here is a fleeting, yet significant act. We are invited to live fully, with love for self and others, and with a mindful awareness of the memories we create.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the exhibition, Agemo, a Badagry-born interdisciplinary artist, said that he was happy to show his wood work and sculpture for the first time at Alexis Galleries. “This exhibition is about the people you love most ancestors, descendants, spirits that guide and bind communities together,” he said.

Agemo, who began his artistic journey as a painter, transitioned to sculpture in 2017 after joining the gallery’s residency program. Drawing on his Badagry and Awori heritage, his work is deeply rooted in Egun cosmology and reflects the traditions passed down through his family.

His grandfather, a revered woodcarver and spiritual custodian of water deities, remains a powerful influence on his creative practice. The exhibition showcases figures and faces carved from reclaimed wood sourced from forests in Ogun State.

These sculptures are engraved with mystical symbols and painted in hues of rosy pink and deep blue, echoing the spiritual vibrancy of Egun rituals.

Omemitonlee also incorporates recurring motifs of fish, spiral patterns, and totems. One striking piece, “Mi Nape To Olon” (“We Will Meet Again”), is rendered in immaculate white, featuring three heads, a meditation on reunion in the afterlife.

Beyond the aesthetic, Agemo’s work is anchored in personal conviction. He speaks openly about the role of ancestors and spirits in his daily life and artmaking, describing rituals of communion and prayer that sustain his belief in life beyond death. “I believe there’s life after death. Even with all the Western influences, we still belong somewhere.

My art reminds people of their root,” he said. The artist, who has exhibited in Benin Republic, Morocco, and France, noted the contrast between international audiences and the Nigerian art scene. “In other countries, people attend shows and support living artists.

Here, attention often goes to legendary names. But we, the younger artists, are building our own legacy.” Omemitonlee runs from October 18 to 30, 2025, featuring nine miniature sculptures, six large-sized works, two totems, and paintings, a nod to his early practice.