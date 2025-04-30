Francics Ngannou Reportedly Involved In Fatal Motorcycle Accident

A mixed martial artist and professional boxer, Francis Ngannou, has been reportedly involved in a fatal motorcycle accident.
New Telegraph gathered that the tragic incident occurred in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.
According to report, the incident resulted in the death of 17-year-old Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, who suffered severe injuries, including fractures to her arm and leg.
The tragic incident has sparked public interest, with netizens seeking clarity.
However, Ngannou’s team are yet to address the swirling reports, fueling further speculation.
This incident marks his second tragedy following the loss of his 15-month-old son, Kobe, who passed away in April 2024, due to a brain malformation.