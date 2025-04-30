New Telegraph

April 30, 2025
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Francics Ngannou Reportedly…

Francics Ngannou Reportedly Involved In Fatal Motorcycle Accident

A mixed martial artist and professional boxer, Francis Ngannou, has been reportedly involved in a fatal motorcycle accident.

New Telegraph gathered that the tragic incident occurred in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.

According to report, the incident resulted in the death of 17-year-old Ntsama Brigitte Manuella, who suffered severe injuries, including fractures to her arm and leg.

The tragic incident has sparked public interest, with netizens seeking clarity.

READ ALSO:

However, Ngannou’s team are yet to address the swirling reports, fueling further speculation.

This incident marks his second tragedy following the loss of his 15-month-old son, Kobe, who passed away in April 2024, due to a brain malformation.

