France To Ban Smoking On Beaches, Parks, Near Schools

France will ban smoking in all outdoor places that can be frequented by children, Health and Family Minister, Catherine Vautrin has said.

The ban will come into force on July 1 and will include beaches, parks, public gardens, outside schools, bus stops and sports venues.

“Tobacco must disappear where there are children,” Vautrin said in an interview published by OuestFrance daily. Vautrin added that “the freedom to smoke must end where the freedom of children to breathe fresh air begins”.

The outdoor areas of cafes and bar – known as terrasses – will be exempt from the ban, she said. Vautrin explained that breaking the rules would incur a €135 (£113; $153) fine, reports the BBC.

She said regular police would enforce the ban but also added that she was a great believer in the “selfregulation”. Although electronic cigarettes are exempt, Vautrin said that she was working to introduce limits on the amounts of nicotine they contain.

