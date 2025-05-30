New Telegraph

May 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. France To Ban…

France To Ban Smoking On Beaches, Parks, Near Schools

France will ban smoking in all outdoor places that can be frequented by children, Health and Family Minister, Catherine Vautrin has said.

The ban will come into force on July 1 and will include beaches, parks, public gardens, outside schools, bus stops and sports venues.

“Tobacco must disappear where there are children,” Vautrin said in an interview published by OuestFrance daily. Vautrin added that “the freedom to smoke must end where the freedom of children to breathe fresh air begins”.

The outdoor areas of cafes and bar – known as terrasses – will be exempt from the ban, she said. Vautrin explained that breaking the rules would incur a €135 (£113; $153) fine, reports the BBC.

She said regular police would enforce the ban but also added that she was a great believer in the “selfregulation”. Although electronic cigarettes are exempt, Vautrin said that she was working to introduce limits on the amounts of nicotine they contain.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Mbah Performs Groundbreaking Ceremony For Vehicle Assembly Plant
Read Next

Hailey Bieber Sells Her Beauty Brand For $1Bn
Share
Copy Link
×