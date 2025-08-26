France Summons US Envoy Over Antisemitism Claims

France has said it will summon the US ambassador in Paris, Charles Kushner, over what it said are unacceptable allegations of failing to tackle a surge in antisemitism.

Kushner, who is Jewish and whose son is married to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, made the comments in an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron in the Wall Street Journal.

Echoing Israel’s criticism of France days earlier, Kushner said there had been an explosion of hatred towards Jews in France since the war in Gaza began, reports the BBC.

“France firmly refutes these latest allegations” which are “unacceptable”, said a foreign ministry statement, adding Kushner appeared yesterday.