France Investigates Shein, Temu Others After Sex Doll Scandal

Online retailers Shein, Temu, AliExpress and Wish are being investigated in France in relation to the offence of enabling minors to access pornographic content on their platforms, the Paris prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The country’s consumer watchdog had reported the four firms to the prosecution service on Sunday after raising concerns about the sale of childlike sex dolls on Shein’s platform over the weekend.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told the BBC that the plat- forms are being investigated over violent, pornographic or “undignified messages” that can be accessed by minors. AliExpress told the BBC it takes the matter very seriously. Shein, Temu and Wish have also been contacted for com- ment.