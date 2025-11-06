France Investigates Shein, Temu, Others After S3x Doll Scandal

Online retailers Shein, Temu, AliExpress and Wish are being investigated in France in relation to the offence of enabling minors to access pornographic content on their platforms.

New Telegraph reports that this development was disclosed by the Paris prosecutor on Tuesday, November 5.

The country’s consumer watchdog had reported the four firms to the prosecution service on Sunday after raising concerns about the sale of childlike sex dolls on Shein’s platform over the weekend.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told the BBC that the platforms are being investigated over violent, pornographic or “undignified messages” that can be accessed by minors.

AliExpress told the BBC it takes the matter very seriously. Shein and Wish have also been contacted for comment.

However, responding, Temu said it is not involved in the child-like sex dolls case.

“We do not allow the sale of child-like sex dolls or any similar items on our platform,” the company said, adding: “We are working with the DGCCRF to reinforce our minor protection mechanism.”