France In Fresh Political Crisis As PM Lecornu Quits After 26 Days

France is facing further political chaos after the country’s latest Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, resigned after just 26 days in the role. He was appointed after François Bayrou’s government collapsed when MPs refused to back his budget.

Bayrou was himself installed after Michel Barnier was ousted last December. Lecornu quit a day after unveiling his cabinet, which was largely unchanged from Bayrou’s and was fiercely criticised across the board by parties in the National Assembly, who threatened to vote it down.

French media said French President Emmanuel Macron was not expected to make a statement yesterday, leaving questions swirling over his next move to break the impasse.

The nation’s politics has been highly unstable since July 2024, when Macron called for snap parliamentary elections in a bid to achieve a clear majority following a bruising loss for his party in the European Parliament vote, reports the BBC.

Instead the elections resulted in a hung parliament divided into ideologically opposed factions deeply at odds with one another and unwilling to work together.

Several parties are now clamouring for early elections and some are calling for Macron to go – although he has always said he will not stand down before his term ends in 2027.