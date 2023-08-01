France Evacuates Citizens From Niger Republic

Following the overthrow of the nation’s pro-Western leader by a coup last week, France will start removing its citizens from Niger Republic on Tuesday, August 1, the foreign ministry announced.

Attacks on the French embassy in Niamey and the closing of Niger’s airspace, which prevented regular departures, motivated the decision to relocate citizens, the ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Ahead of a deteriorating security situation in Niamey, France earlier on Tuesday stated that it was preparing an evacuation but did not provide a timeline.

Without taking into account travellers or French citizens who are now living abroad, there are around 600 French nationals in Niger.

France was reportedly offering to evacuate further European citizens, according to the foreign ministry.

Tuesday’s ministerial conference was called by the French government to discuss the specifics of the evacuation

A source close to the operation told our correspondent that France was planning on using military personnel transport planes.

Following patches in nearby fellow former French colonies Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by his own presidential guard in a third coup in as many years in the Sahel.

In order to combat Islamists, France and the United States have each sent 2,600 soldiers to Niger.

The junta in Niger claimed on Monday that France was attempting to “intervene militarily” to restore Bazoum. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna refuted this claim.

Following a large demonstration outside the French embassy in Niamey on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron promised “immediate and uncompromising” action if French citizens or interests were targeted.